How a Theft Conviction Could Ruin Your Future

Nobody is perfect; we all make mistakes which are a part of life. However, there are some consequences that come with mistakes that can be far-reaching. Paying the price for theft is only the first part of what is to come for a conviction of this crime. You will have a criminal record that records this transgression for the rest of your life in most situations. Every crime is serious, yet there are some profound consequences to be aware of when it comes to a theft charge.

If you have been charged with the crime of theft, it would be in your best interest to hire a theft lawyer to argue your case. Here are just a few of the ways in which a theft conviction could harm your future.

You Will Lose Trust

To begin with, despite the legal ramifications, being convicted of theft can damage your reputation and ability to build healthy relationships. Family and friends may doubt your trustworthiness, and even feel skeptical about leaving you alone in their homes or with their belongings. Theft creates a stigma that is hard for most people to separate from.

For example, if you are convicted of shoplifting, you will likely be unable to enter the store you stole from for a long period of time — sometimes forever. If you have stolen from a family member or a friend, this can have far-reaching issues with trust and building back the trust you may have once had.

You Could Face Incarceration or Probation

Hiring a good theft lawyer is paramount to arguing your case, yet there are still some consequences you could very well end up facing. Petty theft, such as routine shoplifting, is a misdemeanor in most cases, which typically carries jail time as part of the maximum punishment attached to the charge. The amount of time of incarceration varies, but just the thought of spending time in jail should be enough to deter anyone contemplating theft.

If charges are successfully reduced, there is also the possibility of being placed on probation. This avoids jail time, but still sees many freedoms stripped away, including required meetings with a probation officer and certain conditions that must be met. If the conditions are violated, an incarceration period is typically the punishment. Hiring a theft lawyer could be the deciding factor of whether your case is argued successfully enough to warrant a lesser sentence.

You Will Have a Damaging Criminal Record

Perhaps the most detrimental consequence of all with a theft conviction is the damaging criminal record it attaches to you. In a majority of U.S. states, criminal background checks have no cap on the amount of time in which an employer or agency can probe into your past. This means that every time you apply for a job, your theft conviction will pop up for prospective employers to see.

This may sound like a minor inconvenience, but the charge of theft is the part that will likely see many employers rescind your offer of employment. This can lead to a vicious and dangerous cycle of poverty, settling for less, and general unpleasantness for the bulk of your life. Even though you served your sentence, the incident never truly leaves.

Rather you need representation before a court hearing or you wish to have a theft conviction removed from your record, a theft attorney is a legal representative that can fight for your rights every step of the way. A theft conviction is dangerous, not only by the immediate consequences, but also by what will follow you later.

