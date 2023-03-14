How a Bus Accident Attorney Can Help Those Injured On Public Transportation

Bus accidents can cause catastrophic injuries that range from minor cuts and bruises to life-altering injuries such as broken bones, traumatic brain injuries, and spinal cord injuries.

These injuries affect not only a person’s physical health but also their mental health.

Fortunately, a bus accident attorney can handle many of the responsibilities involved in seeking compensation and allow the victims to focus on their health and recovery. Continue reading the article below to learn more.

Expert Legal Advice

Legal advice from a bus accident attorney can provide insight into the injured person’s rights, helping them understand the legal process, the potential outcomes of their case, and what to expect. For instance, the attorney can explain the statutes of limitations, which are the time limits for filing a lawsuit, and help the injured person file the lawsuit within the specified time limit. Additionally, they can clarify the burden of proof, which is the legal requirement to prove that the other party was at fault for the accident.

Investigate The Accident

An experienced bus accident attorney can also investigate the accident to determine who is responsible for the injuries. They can gather evidence such as witness statements, police reports, and surveillance footage to build a strong case for their client. The attorney can also investigate the bus driver’s training and background, as well as the bus company’s safety record to determine if they were negligent.

Negotiate And Represent On Your Behalf

A bus accident attorney can negotiate with the insurance companies and other parties involved in the accident to ensure that the injured person receives fair compensation for their injuries. They can use their experience and knowledge to reach a settlement that covers all the damages suffered by the injured person. The attorney can also handle all communication with the insurance company, so the injured person can focus on their recovery. Additionally, a bus accident attorney can represent the injured person in court if necessary.

Organize Your Medical Records

It is crucial to keep detailed records of the medical treatment received after a bus accident, in order to get fair compensation. An experienced bus accident attorney can help the injured person organize their medical records to build a strong case. The attorney can request medical records from all healthcare providers involved in the treatment of the injuries sustained during the accident. They can organize the records chronologically and by provider, making it easy to access and review the information, ensuring no medical bill goes uncounted.

A Bus Accident Attorney Takes A Lot Off Your Plate

Bus accidents can be traumatic and cause devastating injuries that have long lingering effects on both your physical and mental health. Seeking the help of an experienced bus accident attorney is crucial to ensure that the injured person receives fair compensation for their injuries, medical bills, lost wages, and other losses. Even if you are unsure if you would like to sue, consulting with an attorney can help you understand your legal rights and what course of action is available to you.

Author: Lucy Willson