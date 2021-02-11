The past 12 months have been difficult for just about everyone. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, society has changed in countless ways. This medical crisis has left a financial disaster in its wake. Even though everyone is feeling the sting of the pandemic, some are feeling it more than others. This includes individuals who are homeless, particularly those in New York City. Because these individuals rely on the support of others, they have felt the burden during the pandemic. A lot of people have scaled back their donations during the pandemic due to their financial difficulties. Fortunately, not everyone is taking this approach. This includes Hakki’s Pizza, which has scaled up its support of the homeless during these difficult times.

Tackling Homeless in New York City with Champion Pizza

When people think about Champion Pizza, they usually think about the delicious frozen pizzas they see on supermarkets’ shelves. Even though it is true that Champion Pizza produces some fantastic pizza, its owner, Hakki Akdeniz, it’s far more focused on helping people in need. The coronavirus pandemic has been brutal for everyone; however, it is easy to forget about less fortunate individuals, including people who are homeless. When there are so many people who are struggling to hold a job, pay their bills, and keep up with their schoolwork, it is easy to overlook this of your plight of individuals who are homeless. That is why Hakki’z Pizza at the side of to help those in need. Hakki Akdeniz can be seen giving out food to the homeless individuals throughout New York City.

Providing Other Basic Necessities

Even though homeless people surely appreciate tasting the delicious pizza of Champion Pizza, Hakki does not stop there. He also provides a wide variety of other necessities, including clothes and money. He regularly shares these events on social media to encourage others to follow in his footsteps. Even though he understands that his business has also taken a hit due to the pandemic, he has not stopped his charitable donation. He simply wants to give back to others. Even though many people may not realize this, Hakki was once homeless himself. Therefore, he understands what it is like to be in this situation. He feels a tremendous need to spread love and kindness throughout New York City. He believes that these simple gestures can make the world a much better place.

Hakki Akdeniz Continues To Support Those in Need

Even though many people believe that Champion Pizza’s owner has to be incredibly wealthy to be doing what he was doing, that is simply not the case. In reality, he simply prioritizes helping those in need more than other people. He believes that everything in life revolves around a cycle. He thinks that by doing good things for others, other people will do good things for other people. That is how the world becomes a better place. Even though he isn’t exactly sure what the future is going to hold regarding the pandemic, Champion Pizza, and the industry as a whole, he does believe that everything will be better if he continues to help people in need.

Author: Jacob Maslow