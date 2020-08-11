HGH: The last information you should know

Since the first use of growth hormone “HGH” by bodybuilders, this anabolic substance has had many debates and many opinions regarding its effects, its use, dosage … etc. And this, it is, practically because there is still a lot of mystery with human growth hormone.

The topic of anabolics started more or less in the 1950s, already at that time, bodybuilders used anabolic androgenic steroids, and also natural products, of course.

Over time, in the 1960s, it was the highlight of steroids. Bodybuilders already knew what they had to drink and what they had to do to push their bodies to unimaginable limits.

But in the 1970s, steroids were no longer like “the holy grail of bodybuilding.” Bodybuilders set their sights on growth hormone, (HGH).

Growth hormone is produced naturally by every one of us, being produced by the pituitary gland. Growth hormone is of utmost importance to our body, it is needed in certain quantities for our system to carry out a series of physiological processes.

Aerobic exercises burn fat while doing them. When we stimulate growth hormone, we burn fat afterward, while resting, and for several hours, depending on intensity. Short and effective What more could you ask for?

Well there is more. Naturally, growth hormone secretion increases during nighttime sleep. One more reason to try by all means to sleep from seven to eight hours. If we lack sleep and the adequate amount of protein in our diet, no matter how much we train our body will not be able to regenerate and grow.

In this way, bodybuilders are adept at discovering ways to improve their performance in the gym and it was only a matter of time before they realized that if they added HGH to their steroid cocktail, they could build more muscle, better quality, they could enjoy a better workout with better recovery and incredible definition.

Before that, growth hormone was a fairly unknown anabolic substance, but since the 1970s, it was no longer. Bodybuilders who entered the competitions from the 1970s to 1980s displayed more refined, highly sculpted muscle development, something previously unheard of, and that was due to the use of growth hormone.

And of course, HGH had and continues to be highly criticized, despite the fact that 50 years have passed since its use, and that the benefits are confirmed by all kinds of medical studies.

The most important benefits of HGH are as follows:

Less recovery time

Increased lean muscle mass

Very effective in burning fat

When it comes to professional bodybuilders, they all use Somatropin, and that is basically because it is easier to find. Regarding its use, many athletes think that it should only be used during the preparation phase or out of season, but it really is about using the right amount at the right time.

Growth hormone use, good or bad in bodybuilding?

It is important to know that while HGH can give you extreme definition and can rock you, it is not a miracle substance, and it is not as effective as anabolic androgenic steroids in creating more muscle mass.

When it comes to its effectiveness, there is a lot of debate over whether the use of growth hormone is good or bad.

From a general health standpoint, HGH is not as dangerous as some of the steroids used. Unlike insulin or diuretics, where deaths have been confirmed, no deaths have been attributed to HGH until today, to my knowledge.

Whether or not it is worth using growth hormone is a personal decision entirely up to you.

Author: Thomas Smith