Here’s How to Find the Right Resume Writing Company for You

Sometimes, it’s just better to leave things to the professionals. Getting resume help from writers who make a living writing resumes can really make a difference towards your job search success. No matter how confident you are in your own abilities and experience, it can be difficult to communicate your qualifications to an employer if you do it yourself. We all know how important first impressions are, and that’s why one of the most important steps you can take to getting hired is crafting an excellent resume.

If that sounds intimidating to you, you’re not alone! Most people dread putting together a resume, and luckily for them, there are professional resume writers who have mastered the art of clearly and succinctly summarizing the professional qualities that make their clients unique. However, no resume-writing service is one-size-fits-all. Every company has different specialties and areas of expertise, and—depending on your background and the industry in which you work—you’ll want to choose one that aligns closely with your individual career goals. Here are a few ways to make sure you pick the best resume writing company for you:

Know Your Budget

Resume writing services can vary widely in price, and it’s important to know how much you’re willing to spend (and what that will get you) before engaging the services of a professional resume writer. Sometimes, it may be better to simply go with a resume builder instead. While a resume builder won’t write the resume for you, it can surely ease the writing process.

If you’re a recent graduate or just starting out in your career and don’t have a lot of experience, you may not need to spend hundreds of dollars to get a winning resume. However, if you’re a more experienced professional applying for a senior role, it might be prudent to spring for a more expensive resume writing service, especially if you suspect that the candidate pool for the position you’re seeking will be large. The greater the competition, the more work is required to make you stand out—and resume writers adjust their rates accordingly.

Also, beware of prices that seem too good to be true. If a service touts that they can write you a top-tier resume in under $100, they’re likely bluffing. Quality resume writers aren’t going to work for cheap. I mean just think about it and do the math. It takes them at least a few hours to write the resume and talk to you. Then the resume service itself needs a cut as well. All that said and done, and it becomes clear that anything under $150 or so would be realistic.

Find an Expert

You wouldn’t let a bike mechanic fix your transmission, so don’t put the fate of your career into the hands of a resume writer who is unfamiliar with your industry or role. One key consideration when choosing between resume writing services is whether or not the writers have substantial experience crafting successful resumes for candidates who are now happily employed in the industry you’re trying to enter.

Before turning over your resume, try to talk to the writer you’d be working with and get a sense for their industry-specific knowledge level. Can they employ the technical jargon of your field convincingly? Do they seem to understand your day-to-day responsibilities, and what the typical promotion path might look like for one of your colleagues? If the answer is yes, you may have found your writer. If not, it’s best you thank them for their time and take your business elsewhere.

Watch the Clock

Every jobseeker knows that when it comes to making a good first impression, punctuality is key. After all, there aren’t many job offers being given to candidates who showed up 15 minutes late to their first-round interview. Because employers expect you to adhere strictly to their schedule, you need to make sure you choose a resume writing service that can operate within the timeframe you require.

Depending on demand and the particulars of their process, resume writers can take mere hours or multiple weeks to complete your resume, and if the deadline to apply for your dream job is Friday afternoon, you’re going to need it to be the former. As with any professional relationship, it’s critical that you communicate any time constraints or special circumstances up front, so that your resume writer can accurately assess their ability to meet your expectations, and so you don’t miss out on applying for a role you’d love simply because you were waiting on the necessary paperwork.

Hiring a resume writer is a great way to make sure you’re presenting the best version of yourself to prospective employers—especially if you’re less-than-confident in your own writing abilities. That said, not all resume writing services are suitable for every client. It’s important to consider your budget, the writer’s area of expertise, and any time constraints you may be under before deciding who to hire. Remember—the more thought you put into choosing a resume writing service, the more likely you are to wind up with a resume that’ll land you comfortably in that cushy corner office.

Author: Alan Snyder