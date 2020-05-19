Here is why a goldendoodle should be your next pet

You are in doubt which dog you should buy to be your pet? How to choose a dog is a question you must ask yourself when choosing a pet. It is not an easy decision and it will affect your life greatly. Choose your dog in accordance with your lifestyle and according to living conditions. Consider temperament, size and hair, in addition to the personality of your new family member. Some races have traits that may be unacceptable in certain conditions, such as hyperactivity or a tendency to bark. Your vet is a valuable source and you could consult him before you go looking for your pet. But, there are species which are a perfect choice for everyone. That is why we will try to ease your decision.

One of those species according to our belief is a gooldendoodle. There are numerous reasons why we truly believe that a goldendoodle should be your next pet.

There are many breeds that, due to their small size are often better adapted as companions rather than family pets. When it comes to dogs, size is definitely something that is important. Medium and large-sized dogs are often more suitable for families with children, although it is important to note that younger children are treated roughly by all breeds. Large and giant breeds are usually a little too big for families with small kids. That is why you always need to think about the size and temperament of certain breed.

One of the key reasons why the goldendoodle has become so famous and popular is because this dog has a reputation for being hypoallergenic. Goldendoodle allergies can be less problematic for because these dogs tend to have less alergies because of their poodle parental influence. Information about this breed and first class owner accounts tell us that goldendoodle is a reliably bright, sociable, friendly breed.

This is mostly due to the fact that the parents of this bree, Golden Retriever and Poodle, are each well-established breed in terms of personality and temperament, so the chances of a goldendoodle puppy being pale or aggressive are very slim.

Goldendoodle is often recommended as dogs in service and therapy because they and are not shy or reserved at all in the company of people they do not know. If you want to relive yourself from stress, a goldendoodle will be a great help.

The adult goldendoodle can vary very little in size and weight, depending on whether the parent is a poodle toy, a miniature or a standard breed. Mini goldendoodles usually stand 13 to 20 inches tall, from paw to shoulder and weigh between 15 and 35 pounds.

The average lifespan of a golden retriever is ten to twelve years. The average lifespan of a poodle is ten to eighteen years.

This basically means that your goldendoodle average life expectancy can be ten to eighteen years, depending on which parent dog your dog takes closest to. Other important factors that can affect life expectancy include diet, enrichment, exercise, access to preventive veterinary care and lifestyle. Of course, this is one of the most important factors, because we tend to bond ourselves to our pets and normally their life expectancy is an important factor.

Although goldendoodle generally has an amazing reputation for cute personalities and temperaments, the best way to judge this for yourself is to meet and spend time with each parent dog. That is one of the best ways for everyone to gain more information about this specie.

Many different factors can affect a puppy’s temperament, including birth order, gender, parental temperament of dogs, early breeder training and socialization, weaning process, and more. But, this are also the reasons why we are positively sure that a goldendoodle is a perfect choice for everyone.

It is important to remember that goldendoodles are generally living, active and energetic dogs. In general, as you can see there are many reasons that should lead you to make a decision. And that decision is to buy a goldendoodle as a pet, because with them you will not make a mistake.

Author: Uday Tank