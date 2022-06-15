Heavy Duty Work: 6 Essentials You Need for Managing Dangerous Jobs

Did you know that in 2020, there were 3.2 million workplace injuries in the US? From the insulation guys scaling the power lines in the storm to the truck drivers who’re just beginning their route or the steel guys working atop the bridge, do you know what’s on every job site? Injuries.

And the work is risky. Every serious job demands serious equipment. This is true for construction, manufacturing, and transportation workers – and for the maintenance and repair people too.

If you’re serious about getting the real heavy-duty work done, you’ve got to know what to look for. Here are the top tips for staying safe while performing dangerous jobs.

1. Use Tools Properly

Making sure that tools and machinery are used correctly is a huge way to stay safe even in the most dangerous job out there. At all times equipment and machines should be used for their specific intended purpose.

For example, everlasting severe service valves can cause injury when they are not used and placed correctly.

2. Report Unsafe Conditions

If at any time you stumble across any unsafe conditions or workplace hazards, you have to report them ASAP. Especially when the unsafe condition will put you at risk while performing your duties. You must always notify a supervisor immediately to ensure that nothing terrible happens.

3. Wear Necessary Safety Gear

There is no reason to not wear the necessary safety equipment to get your job done. Whether you have to wear fire-retardant clothing, reflective gear, nonslip shoes, steel-toe shoes, etc, always wear it. Not wearing gear that will keep you safe can become an issue in the future if you are ever hurt.

4. Take Breaks

The more dangerous the job the more necessary it becomes to take regular breaks. This will give you an opportunity to rest from what you are doing and regroup. Every time you take a break you will become more focused, and you will have a higher level of concentration.

5. Do NOT Take Shortcuts

There is a reason that there are procedures in place. They are there to keep you safe although it might feel like they are there as an inconvenience. The last thing you want to do is skip a step just to save time because it will not be worth it in the end if you are injured.

Every single tool and equipment you use needs to be handled according to its instructions.

6. Proper Posture When Lifting

If your job involves constant heavy lifting make sure to practice good posture every time. Make sure you lift with your legs while you keep your hips in line with your shoulders. Lifting incorrectly over and over will lead to serious injury.

Ready to Perform Dangerous Jobs Like a Pro?

Now that you have our top tips on staying as safe as possible while performing dangerous jobs, please apply all of the tips above. This will help you and your coworkers stay safer.

Feel free to continue browsing this section for more tips and tricks and to learn more about industrial careers.

Author: Laura Brown