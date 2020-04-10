Have a jungle adventure in the rainforests of the world

Adventurous souls can immerse themselves in the jungle, while spotting lemurs and other wildlife, exotic birds and the sheer beauty of nature.

For anyone looking for a more adventurous vacation than heading to the beach, a tour of the world’s rainforests is a truly rewarding experience. Let’s look at three jungle destinations where you can experience beauty, the wild and so much more.

Madagascar and the magical lemurs

Many zoos in the world house lemurs, but Madagascar is the place to go to see these cute creatures in the wild. As noted by the Telegraph, Madagascar offers a great rainforest adventure where the endangered species, only found in the wild here, can be seen.

Head to the Andasibe National Park, where the largest lemur, the indri, can be seen as well as the greater dwarf and mouse lemurs. Mantadia National Park is home to the rare sifaka lemurs, along with beautiful bird species, such as the blue and red-fronted coucals and the rarely spotted aye-aye.

Bird spotting on the Irrawaddy River

There is nothing quite like the adventure of getting out on the water to tour jungles and rainforests, while spotting wildlife on the banks of the river. One magical cruise destination is the Irrawaddy River in Myanmar (formerly Burma).

A variety of luxury boats are available to take you through the jungles of Myanmar as well as passing the cities of this Asian nation. These truly gives a sense of what Myanmar is all about.

According to this post, while on a rainforest cruise, bird watching enthusiasts can see a myriad of beautiful species. These include the black-bellied tern, green peafowl, oriental darter, black-headed ibis, common shelduck, river tern, streak-earned bulbul, ferruginous duck and more. The Upper Irrawaddy is also home to such notable species as the painted stork and greater cormorant.

PHOTO: irrawaddy-river.jpg Image by Martine Auvray on Pixabay

Eco-tourism in the Peruvian Amazon

The sprawling Amazon rainforest is a fascinating and exciting destination in general. However, this is particularly so in the Peruvian lowlands. As reported by Mother Nature Network, Manu Wilderness really stands out.

Here it is possible to see around 1,000 bird species and hundreds of mammal species, more than can be seen anywhere else in the world. For those interested in flora, the dense rainforests also host around 15,000 plant species.

Of the mammals, tapir, jaguar and several primate species can be seen, along with giant otters. Among the birdlife are the colorful macaws and parrots.

For those eco-tourists who wish to learn more, Manu Wildlife Center has a range of programs available, including guided tours through the pristine rainforests. The center is an eco-tourism project started to save areas of the rainforest, previously scheduled for deforestation and timber extraction.

Make a different in this world on your next vacation by heading to the rainforests, spotting fascinating wildlife and birds and beautiful vegetation. In many cases, your eco-tourism vacation in the jungle goes towards saving the rainforests and retaining their sheer beauty.

Author: Anne Sewell