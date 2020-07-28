Hair Transplants May Not Be Worth the Cost or Pain (There’s Something Better)

Have you been noticing your hair getting thin? Is hair loss causing you to lose your confidence? Perhaps you’ve already lost a significant portion of your hair and you’re wondering if there’s a safe way to grow it back? The good news is you can grow your hair back safely. However, not all hair growth methods are safe and effective.

How do you know what method to choose? Hair transplants seem to be successful, but there are less invasive methods like laser caps and even creams. While only prescription hair growth creams are FDA approved, laser caps are non-invasive medical devices approved by the FDA. Laser hair caps use low level light to stimulate blood flow in the scalp tissue. When the blood flow is stimulated, the hair begins to regrow.

A brief history of hair transplants

Hair transplants began in the 1950s when a dermatologist named Norman Orentreich started experimenting with donor grafts on some of his patients. Orentreich’s hair transplants were successful and hair loss clinics across the world have been performing this procedure ever since.

Hair transplants today

Today, there are two primary hair transplanting methods: Follicular Unit Excision (FUE) and Follicular Unit Transplant (FUT). Both methods can produce success, however, not every customer is satisfied.

Don’t want to be an unsatisfied customer yet still want to regrow your hair? Here’s why you should rethink a hair transplant and consider other options instead.

Hair transplants are considered surgery

In order to perform a hair transplant procedure, many pieces of your hair, including the follicle and part of your scalp needs to be surgically removed and then surgically implanted in another area. It’s a complex surgical process generally done under local anesthesia and can be extremely painful. It also leaves scars.

Some people experience painful hair transplants

While not everyone will experience pain, many people report painful hair transplant experiences. One doctor explains that he believes the reason patients feel pain is because the incisions are too deep. He says that his patients don’t experience pain and he’s confident that the reason is because he is careful about the depth of his incisions.

Results vary

Don’t be misled by success stories. You’ll find plenty of people with successful hair transplant results, but that doesn’t mean you’ll get those same results. According to statistics published by Healthline, between 10-80% of transplanted hair will grow back fully. If it’s transplanted incorrectly, that number will be lower. If you go to an experienced professional, you’ll have a better chance at success, but your genetics will ultimately determine your end results.

You’ll have scars you may need to hide with long hair

Is having long hair something you can’t imagine doing? You may have no choice if you want to hide your scars after a hair transplant. Of course, if you don’t mind the scars – or if you don’t mind long hair – this point won’t be a big deal.

Not all who offer hair transplants are qualified

It’s a shame that this should even be an issue, but not every clinic that offers hair transplants is qualified to perform the procedure. Anyone – licensed medical professional or not – can get a machine that automates the hair follicle extraction process.

Unlicensed clinics are everywhere. Believe it or not, there’s even a black market for hair transplant services and many of these procedures end up botched.

Owning a FUE machine doesn’t grant someone qualifications

In the hair restoration industry, FUE machines are designed to greatly increase the speed at which hair follicles are extracted from donor sites. However, since these machines can be purchased without a medical license, you can’t assume someone who owns a machine is legitimate.

Medical professionals will have an easy time creating a hair transplant business because they already have a medical license. However, that doesn’t mean they’re properly trained or experienced.

Skip the pain and try a laser cap to regrow your hair

Why go through a potentially painful surgery over multiple sessions when you can regrow hair more naturally? By using light to stimulate hair growth, you won’t have to worry about pain or scars.

Although creams are non-invasive, they’re not reliable. Laser hair growth caps have been scientifically proven to be safe and effective, making them the best choice for regrowing hair.

Author: Anne Johansson