GunBroker.com Announces Top-Selling Items for June 2021

Auction platform GunBroker.com lists its top-selling firearms of June 2021.

With this year’s halfway point now reached, GunBroker.com has shared its sixth monthly top-selling report for 2021. The online auction platform’s June best-sellers list includes several surprises as popularity shifts in favor of various pistols, revolvers, and rifles not previously featured in other recent reports.

Since 2015, GunBroker.com has regularly published details of its auction platform and online marketplace’s top-selling new and used items. Every report is published like clockwork and tracks revolvers, pistols, rifles, and shotgun sales.

The company’s top-selling lists are uploaded exclusively to the website at GunGenius.com. These lists are made possible thanks to the auction platform’s wealth of sales data. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the multi-award-winning platform currently represents the largest online marketplace for firearms and related items anywhere in the world.

In terms of revolvers and pistols, GunBroker.com’s June 2021’s most popular guns were the Smith & Wesson 642 and Springfield Armory 1911. As always, the latest report also reveals last month’s top-selling single-shot, semi-automatic, lever-action, bolt-action, and pump-action rifles. During June, these were the Ruger No. 1, Smith & Wesson M&P Sport II, Henry Repeating Arms Lever, Savage Arms 110, and Remington 7600.

GunGenius.com provides other data which allows interested parties to compare the latest trends in the sale of firearms each month throughout the year. Options to filter by firearm type, condition, and more provide invaluable information for both buyers and sellers on the platform.

The same data is also widely utilized and enjoyed by collectors and hobbyists more generally. Of particular interest to collectors in May this year, for example, was the sale of a unique Winchester 1895, sold on GunBroker.com. The one-of-a-kind 125th anniversary Winchester Model 1895 was auctioned off to benefit the Cody Firearms Museum.

The spectacular anniversary edition rifle resulted from a collaboration between Winchester Repeating Arms, wholesaler Davidson’s, Inc., and Baron Engraving. The Atlanta-based online marketplace offered the unique lever-action rifle—which bears the serial number 2020CFM001—for sale to the highest bidder.

Mossberg 590 Shockwave is a top seller in June, says GunBroker.com

The most recent monthly sales report for GunBroker.com concludes with shotguns. In June 2021, the most popular pump-action shotgun on the online auction platform was the Mossberg 590 Shockwave.

Topping the charts in terms of single-shot, over-under, and side-by-side shotgun sales, meanwhile, were guns from Savage Arms, Beretta, and Stoeger. In that order, these were the Savage Arms 301, Beretta 686 Silver Pigeon I, and Stoeger Coach Gun. The top-selling semi-automatic shotgun in June was the Mossberg 930.

For over two decades, GunBroker.com has been the world’s largest online marketplace of its kind. Aside from merchandise bearing its logo, the company sells none of the items listed on its website. Made available by third-party sellers, federal and local laws govern the end purchase of firearms and other restricted items. Ownership policies and regulations are followed by using licensed firearms dealers as transfer agents.

Author: Rohan Singh