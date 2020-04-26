Guide to Preparing for College

Starting college is an exciting milestone in your life. However, going off to college can be daunting, and you may find yourself confused over how to prepare, especially when faced with a newfound independence and life away from the family home. To help ensure that you have the best experience possible, here is a useful guide on preparing for college:

Get to know your school counselor

The first step to preparing for college is to meet with your school counselor during your junior or freshman year of high school. Your school counselor will assist you throughout your college journey and provide you with valuable career advice, along with academic and emotional support. They have the access to a huge variety of resources that can help you gain entry to your top college and secure financial aid. According to collegesofdistinction.com, you can get the most out of your counselor meetings by starting your academic preparation for college early, identifying ways to improve your GPA for college applications, and completing any extracurricular activities recommended by your counselor. You should work with your counselor to create a 4-year college plan that clearly outlines your goals and objectives.

Arrange your student finances

As you are probably aware, gaining a college education is not cheap. A recent survey found that Americas spent an average of $26,226 on college fees in the year 2018-19. Students fund their college education in various ways, including support from parents, student loans, and grants. You must create a student budget by considering all your college costs such as tuition fees, accommodation, and living expenses. You then need to determine how you are going to pay for your school expenses. Luckily, there is a massive variety of financial aid in place to support students through college. For example, grants do not need to be paid back and are awarded to students in financial need, i.e., those from low-income households. Many students also rely on scholarships for financial support while studying at college. The main benefit of scholarships is that they are awarded based on merits, meaning you can apply regardless of your background or interests. For example, there are almost 450 Florida scholarships available to support a wide variety of students attending colleges in the state of Florida. Make sure you research whether you are eligible for any financial aid and send off your applications as early as possible.

Start researching different colleges

You have an enormous variety of colleges to choose from, each with various advantages and disadvantages. You must start researching colleges as soon as possible and write a list of your top choices. Make sure that you consider important factors such as location, tuition fees, the reputation of the college, and the facilities on offer. You should aim to visit any colleges that you are interested in during your junior year. You will gain a feel for the campus and be in a better position to choose the college that will suit your needs and goals.

Author: Carol Trehearn