Guide to Male Pattern Baldness: Treatment Options Available

Androgenic Alopecia is the genetic disposition for hair loss. It is often referred to as male pattern baldness because more men experience it than women. This type of hair loss differs in men and women. Its pattern also differs from other types of hair loss Toronto. Male pattern baldness is characterised by sparse hair growth, bald patches and receding hairline. It is caused by an androgen hormone known as dihydrotestosterone (DHT) which weakens the hair growth cycle. in the beginning, the hair follicles begin to shrink which causes the production of finer hair and with time the growth cycle ends, meaning there is no new hair growth. Though hair loss is permanent, treatment options are available.

Minoxidil

This is a topical treatment which is applied directly to the scalp. Minoxidil works to slow down the hair loss process. It is an active ingredient which works to regenerate hair follicles. This treatment is considered highly effective when used regularly. However, the results may vary from patient to patient. It is essential to keep using the products to maintain the results as well.

Finasteride

DHT hormone is responsible for male pattern baldness. Finasteride is a prescription pill which reduces the production of DHT in the body by around 60%. 90% of men who are on this prescription pill begin to see results. As it works with the hormone system, it might impact men’s libido. Finasteride is an unsafe option for pregnant women as it can cause male birth defects. Like minoxidil, one needs to regularly take Finasteride to enjoy the results.

Scalp Micropigmentation (SMP)

Often men who experience balding at a young age will choose to shave their entire head. They do so to get a uniform look. To help achieve this meticulous look scalp micropigmentation is the ideal option for you. It can help to create realistic results. In SMP, semi-permanent ink is used to make microdots. The results mimic the look of a closely shaved head with stubble. It looks as if one has chosen to shave their head for personal preference. This is a no-maintenance look.

Hair transplantation

This method helps to achieve the permanent result by using real hair. In hair transplantation, follicles are taken from the donor area and transplanted into the area where thinning is taking place. The donor area is usually present at the back or side of the head, as hair that grows here is naturally resistant to DHT and also thicker. The follicles are then transplanted in a manner, that looks natural. FUE or Follicular unit extraction is an innovative approach to hair transplantation. As each follicle is transplanted, it helps to achieve meticulous results that are natural looking. This approach is scar-less. People won’t be able to guess that you’ve undergone a hair transplant. As one’s own follicles are used to grow the hair, it takes a while to see the results. Once the follicles have been transplanted you will have to wait for about a year to enjoy a full head of hair.

