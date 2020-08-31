Guide to Increasing the Online Presence of Your Business

The truth that most business owners have come to know is that today’s business world has moved to the online space. Gone are the days when people had to travel to brick-and-mortar stores for their essentials. Now, everything can be purchased online conveniently, meaning that it’s time for businesses to start reaching out to people through digital means and outgrow their traditional competitors.

However, just like any physical business, online businesses are subject to certain risks. Take, for example, a customer is injured or sustain property damage as a result of your negligent business activities. The customer can initiate legal action against the company and claim for compensation. That can prove extremely expensive for the business because the legal defence fees are often quite hefty. This is where public liability insurance might cover these expenses. To know more about this type of insurance, you can click here.

The online business world is quite a competitive one. Unless you are able to reach the right people at the right time through the right channel, surviving through the competition will become next to impossible. However, you don’t have to fret about boosting your business’s online presence if you follow the tips below:

Create a website

In today’s digital world, a website is a mandatory requirement that a business needs to have. No business can survive as an “online business” without having a full-functional, well-designed website. It’s the website that informs consumers about your business, your team and your offerings. Your consumers can buy from you only through your website.

So, you need to make sure it works perfectly and appeals to your visitors. It should have good visuals, easy navigation, crisp content and professional design. You also need to focus on your website’s mobile-responsiveness because there’s a huge chunk of people who surf the internet through smartphones, tablets and other handheld devices.

Boost your social media presence

There were 2.77 billion social media users around the globe in 2019. The number is projected to increase to 4.41 billion in 2025 from the current 3.6 billion users in 2020 (Source). So, it’s clear that much of the interaction between brands and consumers now takes place on social networks like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To thrive in a competitive online landscape, you need to be active on at least one of these social networks and connect with customers on a deeper, more personal level.

Leverage your social media networks to interact with consumers, to know them better and solve their issues. Follow them and try to know their interests and needs so that you can plan your promotional campaigns in a more impactful manner. Exude a positive persona on social media so that your audience shares your website or page with their social circles and generate far-reaching awareness about your brand.

Ace the SEO ballgame

Boosting your business’s online visibility is not just about talking all goods about your brand and forgetting about the technical bit. The online marketing world pretty much depends on search engines to boost brand visibility and generate web traffic. You need to leverage SEO in the best way possible to create a mark for yourself in the competitive online space.

For SEO, you need both on-site and off-site optimisation tactics. On-site optimisation requires proper usage of keywords, the inclusion of internal and external web links and the content’s relevance to search queries of people. Off-site optimisation is slightly more technical and requires you to focus on your website’s URL structure, link building and tagging. It’s only when you take care of these aspects that your website will show up on Google and other search engines and you will be able to draw more traffic to your business.

Consider influencer marketing

Ever since social media became a craze, influencer marketing has emerged in the online marketing world in a big way. It entails a practice where you collaborate with a known personality—a famous sportsperson, TV personality, or local activist—and ask them to share your content on their social media accounts for a fee. The influencer fee will depend on your budget and the kind of influencer you are working with. However, it’s a great way to reach out to new people and create a positive impression of your brand.

Influencer marketing is about approaching and connecting with the right person who can eventually become a brand advocate. They should be able to influence their social circle positively and draw their attention to your brand. The only catch here is that your influencer should represent and personify the attributes of your brand. This is when people will be able to connect with you emotionally and develop an interest in your brand.

Use email marketing

You should use emails to make your business known to the world. Email marketing has always been a go-to marketing tactic for brands that wish to expand their mailing list and offer something of value to people in a more personalised way. It helps the brand to inform people, interact with them and keep track of their conversions.

If anyone visits your website and signs up with their email address for your newsletter, you stand a good chance of pushing that visitor down the conversion funnel. He or she is a potential lead who can become a paying customer if you offer something relevant and valuable. Your email list will empower you with insightful data about your visitors—something that can help you perfect your customer segmentation and targeting practice.

The above are just a few of the many tips that you can follow to boost your business’s online presence. If required, you always have the option to work with a specialised online marketing agency that can also help you measure your business’s online performance.

Author: Jen Cai

References

E-traffic.com, Published on June 6, 2016, 10 Powerful Strategies to Increase Your Web Presence, Avl at: https://www.etraffic.co/10-powerful-ways-increase-web-presence/

Bloh.hubspot.com, Updated on October 29, 2019, Written by Rebecca Riserbato, 16 Effective Ways to Build Your Online Presence, Avl at: https://blog.hubspot.com/marketing/online-presence

Smart Insights, Published on 26 February 2019, 7 strategies to improve your online presence in 2019, Avl at https://www.smartinsights.com/digital-marketing-strategy/7-strategies-to-improve-your-online-presence-in-2019/