Guide to Health Insurance for Cancer Patients

Receiving a cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming both for you and your family. So, in order to focus on the only thing that’s important which is your recovery, it’s good to have a suitable health insurance plan that will relieve some of the financial pressures of treatment. If you’re in need of treatment, it’s crucial to know what kind of policy offers the best coverage. Since every treatment plan is unique and every policy is different, make sure to read the fine print. So, here’s a text that might help make things clearer for everybody.

Know your options

Treating cancer can be very expensive, so in order to cover costs, many people need help. Some choose to use the type of Medicaid their county provides, while others mix Medicare and private health insurance.

Medicare can be used to cover hospital care, pay for all diagnostic testing and screening, GP visits and some specialist visits. If you’re in need of chemo, radiotherapy and various other medication like antinauseants and immunostimulants, your country’s program that provides subsidized prescription medication can help you deal with the cost of medication used in your treatment. However, if certain medication is provided outside of the hospital, you might need to provide an amount of money to cover some of the costs. Make sure to ask your health provider about these costs, so that you know what to expect.

On the other hand, private health insurance will cover parts (or all) of the cost of private healthcare treatment in both private and public hospitals. Your private hospital stays won’t be exactly free, but you will have the benefit of choosing your doctor and your hospital. Also, your policy may cover single room expenses, depending on your level of coverage. In the case of specialized cancer insurance, you can be provided with high coverage (up to $100,000) for a very little fee. Sometimes, monthly fees are less than $3 for Cancer Plan.

Depending on your coverage, you can also get free out-of-hospital care (called extras or ancillary insurance). Most cancer patients might need physiotherapy, annual optical checks and dentist visits, but some also need complementary treatment (home nursing, travel and accommodation assistance, psychological help, occupational therapy, dietary advice, post-op aids, assisted living programs). Private patients might need to pay for things like doctor’s charges, accommodation, pharmaceuticals, prosthesis and so on. Most often the number of additions you need to pay for yourself depends on the premium you pay.

Why is cancer health insurance important?

Most people think their existing health insurance will be sufficient in case of cancer. However, costs of cancer treatment are high, so your comprehensive health insurance may not be able to cover them. With cancer health insurance, you are automatically one step ahead for a very low premium. Unlike Mediclaim or any other reimbursement plan, cancer health insurance provides the insurance amount as soon as you get diagnosed. No matter your treatment costs, you get the entire amount of money so you don’t have to worry about the bills.

Benefits of cancer plans

Unlike with some other health insurance plans, cancer plans pay out the entire cover on detection and you don’t need to be hospitalized in order to get the claim. This will remove some of the bothers of applying for cashless claims or chasing insurers for reimbursements. You can use your lump sum benefit to pay for medication, post-op treatment and recovery. Another great thing about cancer plans is that you can choose your hospital and medical specialist. Additionally, cancer treatment usually takes a lot of time, so you can get long-term coverage lasting up to 40 years.

Monetary help

Like stated above, cancer treatment takes more time than treating any other severe illness, so you might be forced to quit your job and risk losing your income. In that case, your cancer plan can replace your income. You might have some extra money left after you’re finished with the treatment, so you can use it to pay off debts and cover your expenses while you recover.

It’s important to keep in mind that cancer-only insurance isn’t a replacement for your existing health insurance. It can, however, compliment it and ensure your hospitalization and out-of-hospital expenses and taken care of in case of cancer. Cancer insurance will increase comfort, lighten up your financial burden and allow you to concentrate on your recovery.

