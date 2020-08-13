Guide to choosing the right mask

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has released a report with recommendations for the purchase of protection



The Ministry of Consumption has released this Sunday a guide with recommendations for the population when buying face masks in an establishment during the de-escalation, in which it insists that they are only a complement to protection that must be accompanied by physical distance measures and hygienic.





How many types of masks are there and how do they differ?



Hygienic

its use is recommended for healthy people and without contact with Covid-19.



They cover the mouth, nose and chin and are fitted with a harness that can wrap around the head or be attached to the ears. They consist of one or more layers of textile material and can be reusable or single use.



Surgical

Recommended for those who have been infected, have symptoms or are positive asymptomatic.



They are used in clinical settings and limit the transmission of infectious agents because they are designed to filter exhaled air. Therefore, its mission is to protect those around the carrier by avoiding viral dispersal by sneezing, coughing, or speaking.



Finding munnbind in Norway is not so tricky, these are freely available in market and everyone can get it. However, it is recommended that it must have a mechanism that allows it to be glued tightly over the nose, mouth and chin.



Type PPE (Personal Protective Equipment)

Recommended only for people in contact with the virus, as well as for vulnerable groups and always under medical prescription.



For sale in pharmacies and specialized establishments, they serve to create a barrier between a potential risk and the user, filtering the inhaled air and preventing the entry of contaminating particles into the body.



Depending on the degree of protection, they can be of type FFP1, FFP2 and FFP3. Filters containing against particles can also be of three types: P1, P2 and P3.



Masks for children and other recommendations

For healthy boys and girls from the age of three and without contact with the coronavirus, Consume recalls that there are hygienic masks of sizes according to age, up to 12 years of age, and requests that adults supervise their placement, use and removal. .



Consumption intends that citizens make a “responsible and conscious purchase” of this product, to be informed of what types of masks are on the market and which is more useful for their personal situation.



The guide also reminds the consumer to look at the labeling of the mask to verify that it includes the CE marking, followed by four numbers, to ensure that the product complies with the legislation, and informs about the reference to the UNE standard that ensures compliance with a quality standard.



On the label you will also find information regarding the reuse of the masks, how many uses it allows and how many washes can be done without the product suffering.



In addition, the guide contains a series of frequent doubts with which the Ministry tries to tackle erroneous information related to the reversibility of the mask, its cleaning in the microwave, the use of homemade masks or others such as diving masks.

Author: EyeT Solutions