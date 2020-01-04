Goodman Networks supports national base station upgrade effort

Goodman Networks is a company that seems to understand the necessity of providing comprehensive end-to-end field services solutions. Critical infrastructures represent a large part in supporting wireless carriers when it comes to both fixed and mobile networks, and wireless devices are only becoming more and more prevalent and even necessary in today’s technological environment.

In the world of fixed and wireless networks, a base station is a pivotal gateway that acts as a hub and can connect mobile smartphones and electronic devices to a wider network.

Goodman Networks is both performing upgrades on existing base stations as well as installations of additional newly optimized base stations across the United States.

A national base station transformation project requires an experienced end-to-end field services solutions provider, which makes Goodman Networks the right fit with their nearly two decades of experience in designing, installing, not to mention providing maintenance services to some of the nation’s largest network operators. Goodman Networks, with over 2,000 field service professionals, has grown into its role as one of the largest multi-vendor wireless network and home electronics service providers in the US.

Goodman Networks designs and installs complex mobile networks.

Scott Pickett, Chief Marketing Officer stated, “we continue to differentiate ourselves by investing in a well-trained and service-oriented workforce. For wireless carriers, we deploy and maintain the latest wireless technologies, which should help those customers provide the best possible experience for their subscribers.”

Goodman Networks continues to stay relevant in today’s ever-changing technological environment working with leading companies and providing custom-tailored end-to-end field service and last-mile technician solutions to multiple industries in the United States.

Author: James Daniel