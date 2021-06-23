Good Quality Sleep: Why We Have Io Sleep Properly?

For many people, sleep is a mechanical occurrence they give little thought to. That said, this event is truly amongst the most important health-boosting actions one could engage in. Furthermore, most individuals seldom take time to consider why they sleep, in addition to other pertinent issues associated with said activity.





Why We Sleep?



Some might not realize the importance of sleep. This action:



*Helps the body and mind relax

*Enables the healing process to perform optimally

*Promotes strong cognitive functions like focus and memory

*Helps keep the immune system strong

*Fosters quicker recovery from physical injuries



That said, the actual sleep process involves far more than merely shutting one’s eyes and drifting off. Sleep actually occurs over several cycles including:



Phase One



This is sleep’s weakest stage. During this period, individuals typically toss and turn and can easily be awoken. From a physical standpoint, a stage one sleeper’s eyes and muscles contract at a slower pace.



Phase Two



When one hits the second stage, their eye movements cease and their brain waves operate at a reduced rate.



Stage Three



By stage three, extremely slow brain waves called delta waves appear. Moreover, those caught up in this phase are difficult to awaken.



Stage Four



Those experiencing this latter phase of the sleep cycle do not witness any eye or muscle movements. Moreover, those jolted from stage four often remain groggy and incoherent for several minutes.



What Is The Perfect Time Yo Sleep?



For many, the most optimal time for sleep is whenever their schedule permits or their body allows them to. That said, however, researchers have concluded that there actually are optimal sleep times.



Sleep is typically influenced by a phenomenon known as circadian rhythm. Medical professionals often affectionately refer to this cycle as the body’s internal clock. Those adhering to typical sleep-wake cycles in which they sleep at night and are awake during the day are more likely to enjoy restful and prolonged slumber.



Sleep researchers maintain that individuals enjoy the most fruitful sleep between the hours of two and four a.m.



How Long Should We Sleep?



Many scientists and healthcare providers suggest that the average adult should obtain anywhere from seven to nine hours of sleep each evening. However, recommended sleep amounts vary by age group. Moreover, as one progresses to middle and older ages, their bodies require less sleep.



That said, one’s requirements could be influenced by other key factors, such as one’s:



*Physical activity level

*Dietary habits

*Exposure to stress

*Body weight



Moreover, an individual’s systemic health is crucial. Persons with specific maladies often require additional rest for therapeutic purposes.



What Hormones Are Secreted While We Sleep?



The body creates and releases numerous chemicals called hormones. These substances are scientifically classified as messenger chemicals because they carry important instructions from the brain to specific body parts. These directions inform cells, tissues, and organs how to execute any number of critical and, in certain instances, life-sustaining functions.



Melatonin



The hormone melatonin. During the evening, the brain releases appreciable concentrations of this sleep-inducing hormone. Melatonin plays a key role in the creation and accumulation of adenosine, which is plays a crucial role in inducing and maintaining sleep.



HGH



HGH, which is an abbreviation for human growth hormone, is paramount to maintaining optimal health and avoiding a host of significant physical and biological ailments.



In adults, HGH is secreted during sleep. Furthermore, research studies have concluded that sleep-deprived subjects often experience systemic declines in HGH levels and stand at increased risk of experiencing the pitfalls associated with such occurrences. Dive deeper for knowing the topic of Melatonin and HGH relations better.



How To Improve Sleep Quality?



Fortunately, disrupted sleep cycles need not be permanent and could be corrected before the afflicted individual suffers any notable consequences. Subjects might improve sleep quality and length by engaging in practices such as:



– Following A Strict Schedule



– Retiring the same evening and awakening the same time each morning trains the body and mind to adapt to a specific schedule.



– Create A Comfortable Atmosphere



Individuals should sleep in environments:



*Not rife with mobile devices

*With powdered down electronic devices like televisions and stereos

*Holding cool, comfortable air temperatures and humidity levels

*Carrying proper darkness levels



Granted, these are merely suggestions. Everyone is different and holds varying preferences. They key is to create an environment the individual is most comfortable sleeping in.



Avoid Eating Or Drinking Prior To Bedtime



Persons are strongly urged to refrain from eating or drinking in the hours immediately preceding bedtime. Food consumption can provide unwanted energy boosts and liquid intake might induce sleep-disturbing trips to the restroom as the evening progresses.



Stay Or Become Physically Active



Exercise tires the body’s physical and biological structures. In turn, this will necessitate an increased need for adequate sleep.



Limit Napping



Naps should be limited in number and length. Sleeping during the day increases one’s chances of encountering wakefulness during the evening.

Author: Samantha Patterson