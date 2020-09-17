Going Vocal: How Alexa Makes Things Easier for You

There have been plenty of technological breakthroughs over the years that have ended up being shelved due to a lack of hardware to support the overall ambition. For example, virtual reality and voice recognition were considered a hot topic many years ago but ended up falling short due to the state of technology way back then. While the idea might have been great, the technology just was not enough at the time to prioritise convenience over everything else. In the present day, it is an entirely different landscape – specifically for voice recognition.

While it might have been challenging for voice recognition to turn into something close to a technological standard decades ago, the rise of modern apps has paved the way for Alexa to succeed. As the premier virtual assistant, Alexa skills development has accomplished what similar virtual assistants have not – it prioritises convenience over everything else.

What integration with modern apps means for voice recognition

The reason why voice recognition was often seen as more of a gimmick than anything else is that it could only work with compatible hardware. It means that if Alexa had been released a decade or two ago, it would only work with compatible Alexa hardware. On the other hand, the Alexa of today can integrate with compatible apps – which is much easier to accomplish with the help of a competent Alexa skills developer. Now, instead of trying to make hardware that can interface with Alexa, it can be done digitally with little trouble.

Alexa on the go

For those with an active lifestyle, Alexa’s integration with apps can help tremendously. For example, you can use Alexa to help navigate you through areas you might not be familiar with. It can also get you a driver through the many transportation apps. Aside from that, if you need an assistant to help deal with statistics while you exercise or play your favourite sport, Alexa can get the job done.

The same type of convenience can be enjoyed by your kids! Through the use of Alexa, they can get where they want to be, as well as stream movies while on the go. If they happen to be part of a sports club, Alexa can keep tabs on some statistics – but the members are not the only ones taking advantage of Alexa.

Alexa for businesses

Aside from getting Alexa’s help to make playing sports much easier, Alexa can also aid the sports club owner with membership management through business software. Just as Alexa can interface with many different types of apps through Amazon Alexa skill development, its ability to integrate into business software is relatively untapped. It is only a matter of time until they open the flood gates and Alexa becomes a part of business in surprising ways.

The reason why Alexa is growing in popularity is because of all the potential it has as a voice assistant. With the help of apps, it can grow in ways that might just change the way we look at voice recognition.

Author: Mildred Austria