Ghostbusters Afterlife trailer serves up fan service, a sequel/reboot with a younger cast

While the international trailer contains more proton pack action, watch it below, the first full look at Ghostbusters: Afterlife appears to tease a similar approach as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle — the combination of sequel and reboot.

The tone of the footage is in vein of Super 8 and Stranger Things with stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace running under the kitchen table of their new farmhouse as the undead rises up, shaking the earth. Paul Rudd plays Mr. Grooberson, the kids’ teacher who talks about the ghost outbreak in New York, 30 years ago, as seen in the first Ghostbusters film, as the trailer reveals the ties to Harold Ramis’ Spengler.

“There hasn’t been a ghost sighting in 30 years,” explains Rudd. “New York, in the ’80s, it was like The Walking Dead. Did your dad never mention this to you?”

The new effort is written and directed by Jason Reitman (Juno), son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman. In this new footage, some fans may be a bit disappointed by the lack of humor.

Let’s face it, this first tease serves one thing and one thing alone: feed the fan frenzy.

Afterlife also appears to ignore the recent Ghostbusters film by Paul Feig, constructed a parallel universe where Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon became New York City’s first ghost-busting team. Instead, Afterlife serves as a direct sequel to the original two films and will feature the return of original stars: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Rick Moranis, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts and Sigourney Weaver.

The official synopsis:

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife arrives in theaters on July 10, 2020.