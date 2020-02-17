Getting to Know Texas

Texas is the legendary state among all 50 states of the United States of America (USA), as it is the only state that acts as a separate independent link – the republic. In addition, the nature of Texas is so multifaceted that it is difficult to imagine deserts, swamps, dense forests and prairies in the territory of one state, but this is a fact that is true, and all this can be seen and felt. Surprisingly, in Texas, one of the cities erected directly in the swamp is the city of Houston, experts say that the city is slowly but inevitably drowning.

This state attracts tourists, both with natural charms, and with an original and partly unique combination of modern megalopolises and old cities, more precisely each city can be visually divided into its old and modern parts. And such a contrast is difficult to ignore and not experience such a diverse vacation. In the USA, it is a tradition for each of its states to give a second nickname, and Texas was no exception, “The Flag of the Lonely Star” is the state’s middle name.

Texas Attractions and Omni Dallas Hotel

There are many places in Texas that tourists love to taste, but the most visited are the city of Dallas. Places and objects that deserve special attention in this city are skyscrapers, each of which is erected in a special architectural style and evokes a sea of emotions among tourists and also the Omni Dallas Hotel.

The Bob Bullock Museum is a historical museum that provides an opportunity to get acquainted with all the historical events of the state. It can be noted that for its existence in Texas, 6 flags were replaced.

Texas Capitol – corresponds to the Renaissance Renaissance (15th century). In structure, this object is similar to the Washington Capitol, but is distinguished by its lining. It is on the Texas Capitol in Texas that there is its own statue of Liberty, in the hands of which is not a torch, but a Texas star.

The Reunion Tower is a kind of symbol of Dallas, just like the Eiffel Tower is a symbol in France. This building is 171 m high.

Amazing and exciting place to relax with the whole family can be called Amusement Park Six Flags. This park provides entertainment for all age groups, from little toddlers to their parents.

For basketball fans, the AT&T Center arena is the most honored place to visit – it is where the NBA matches are held.

The Menil Collection Museum is a landmark in Houston, Texas.

Southern Methodological University, owned by the Episcopal Church, and has the status of a private university, from 1911 to the present day.

Alley Theater – is the heart of art in Houston, the object was originally intended for dancing – it was a dance studio, and eventually turned into a theater.

Alamo mission, which plays the role of a museum in San Antonio.

The promenade of San Antonio is a favorite attraction of all tourists who must visit at least one cafe along it.

Chapel of St. Basil – attracts with its extraordinary and dissimilar architecture.

Omni Dallas Hotel in Texas

Omni Dallas Hotel awaits you for an exceptional stay in Dallas, more precisely in the city center, in direct connection with the convention center. While the famous Sixth Floor Museum and Majestic Theater are cultural highlights, the equally attractive Dallas World Aquarium and Dallas Zoo are some of the most popular attractions in the area which are visited by people who come to stay at Omni Dallas Hotel. Want to vibrate and heighten your experience while staying at Omni Dallas Hotel? Check out the poster at the iconic American Airlines Center or plan an evening at the cozy Starplex Pavilion. Customers of Omni Dallas Hotel particularly appreciate the central location of this hotel.

Author: Shahbaz Ahmed