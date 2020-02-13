Get inspiration, Tall as the ‘Iron Lady’

With alpine villages, beaches, and primitive cities, France attracts tourists from around the world. It is a famous country in Europe that includes many popular destinations to offer visitors. Paris is the capital city of this nation and is renowned for fashion houses and classical art Museums. Paris has the world-famous Eiffel Tower. The country has extraordinary cuisines and is well known for its premium wines. People who are fond of food and wines will have a great experience in France for sure.

Hotels in France are the best places to stay for visitors. With splendorous hospitality and dedicated staff, these hotels provide an excellent experience for tourists. In France, visitors can enjoy the luxury lifestyle in hotels as well as explore the country up to a great extent.

Must-visit places in France

Eiffel Tower:

It is a world-famous landmark located in the capital city of Paris. It shows the beautiful architecture of the country and has a great structure to attract tourists from worldwide. The height of this Tower is 320 meters. It is also known as Iron lady due to the uniqueness of it. The Tower contains 8000 metallic parts and designed by Gustave Eiffel. You can enjoy the view of this Tower while dining in the Jules Vernes Restaurant.

There are several hotels available near the Eiffel Tower that offer great pleasure to tourists. Hotels such as Tour Eiffel Bis, Hotel France Eiffel, Hotel Eiffel Petit Louvre, etc. are the luxurious places in France where you can stay at.

Versailles palace:

This palace is a royal residence that has a unique design. The palace holds a marvelous architecture of the French monarchy. The interior of this palace serves an excellent design. The palace was the residence of Sun King Louis XIV and held the glory of the power and standard of the royal family. The castle includes a hall of mirrors where you can have a great experience. The mirrors reflect the sunlight, so it offers a great view.

Versailles includes a wide range of hotels such as Hotel le Versailles, Royal hotel, Hotel des Lys, etc. that serves as an excellent place for staying for visitors. The hotels offer free internet, luxurious rooms, regional dishes, a garden, and a fitness center to provide a luxurious stay.

Provence:

This place has a beautiful environment that serves as an excellent destination for visitors. The landscape is famous for the olive groves, purple lavender fields, and sun-drenched rolling hills. This place is an excellent combination of natural beauty and the culture of the country.

There are many hotels available near to the Provence that offer exceptional stay.

Some incredible places in France are Bordeaux, French Riviera, Arles, Strasbourg, Lyon, Chambord, Nice, Noumea, Lascaux Cave Paintings, Louvre Museum, Jardin des Tuileries, etc. All the above places offer different cultures, architecture, and people that you can explore in your France trip.

France is a lovely country that includes amazing cities, natural locations, and finger-licking food. The places offer many activities for visitors. Hotels in France offer picturesque destinations for travelers during their visit to France.

Author: Shahbaz Ahmed