Published On: Mon, Jan 13th, 2020

Georgia Strack wins Blue Ribben at ‘Color to the Max!’ art exhibit, Nancy Arcara, Darla Nolan earn top honors

The West Pasco Art Guild (WPAG) announced the winners of its January art exhibit entitled “Color to the Max!”
Artists and friends gathered for a reception announcing the winners at an event featuring more than 46 works of art.
“This show was a fantastic way to celebrate the many talented artists here in the Pasco area,” said WPAG Treasurer and Board member Helen Hanley.
Ann Larsen of the Pasco Fine Arts Council judged the exhibition focusing on originality, execution, and presentation.
Taking home the blue ribbon is Georgia Strack whose watercolor painting entitled “Voyages” took the top spot. Larsen gave the piece high honors “due to its strong composition with energy generated by both line and color presentation.”
Second place was awarded to Nancy Arcara’s “Into the Dunes” watercolor. Darla Nolan’s creative portrait “Here’s Looking at  You, Kid” came in third.
In addition to the top prize ribbons, merit awards were presented to Stacey Selleck for her pastel of a woman holding a lantern, Tricia Taylor’s whimsical cat, and Karen Jaenichen’s geometric fractured art. Honorable mention was presented to Sheryl Seelig for her colorful abstract.
The West Pasco Art Guild commends all the talented artists who entered the show. “Color to the Max” is on display in the West Pasco Art Guild gallery in New Port Richey until January 28th.  To find out more, visit WestPascoArtGuild.org.

Georgia Strack “Voyages” took first place in the WPAG January art show photo/ https://westpascoartguildandgallery.org/

About the Author

- Writer and Co-Founder of The Global Dispatch, Brandon has been covering news, offering commentary for years, beginning professionally in 2003 on Crazed Fanboy before expanding into other blogs and sites. Appearing on several radio shows, Brandon has hosted Dispatch Radio, written his first novel (The Rise of the Templar) and completed the three years Global University program in Ministerial Studies to be a pastor. To Contact Brandon email [email protected] ATTN: BRANDON

