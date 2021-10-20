Gallstones: Causes and What to Watch Out for

The gallbladder is an organ of the body shaped like a pear and is about four inches long. It is found on the upper-right area of the abdomen below the liver. It stores bile, which is a mixture of fat, cholesterol, and other fluids. The gallbladder is part of the body’s biliary system together with the liver and related ducts. The biliary system is essential in producing, storing, and releasing bile. Bile assists in breaking down and digesting the fat from the food that goes into the intestine. When you eat, It is delivered by the gall bladder to the small intestine, facilitating the easy passage of vitamins and other nutrients into your bloodstream. If you are not eating, the gallbladder functions as storage for bile until it is needed.

Like other organs of the body, the gallbladder may have problems. Any disease that affects the gallbladder is referred to as gallbladder disease. One of the more common problems is gallstones, which are tiny solid deposits formed in your gallbladder. Often, gallstones develop and may not be immediately detected for many years. However, when left unchecked, gallstones can lead to other problems such as infection and inflammation. A person can experience a lot of pain as a result. Thus, having gallstone surgery in London would be the best alternative.

Gallstone causes

While doctors cannot pinpoint the specific causes of gallstones, some factors may contribute to their development and require professional help from a gallstone surgeon in London. One of these is having excessive cholesterol in the bile. As the bile’s function assists in digestion and typically dissolves cholesterol, it may not completely break down too much cholesterol, and the excess could form gallstones. Another factor is excessive bilirubin in the bile caused by other health conditions such as infections and cirrhosis. An unhealthy diet consisting of high fat and minimal fibre may also result in gallstones. In addition, your gallbladder may not be completely emptied, making bile highly concentrated. Other causes may be the age factor of being over forty, a sedentary lifestyle, birth control pills, medications for high cholesterol levels, and even family history.

Symptoms

Several symptoms warn you of gallstones. You may be experiencing pain in the upper area of your belly, more frequently on the right side. Pain can also be present in the right part of your back or shoulder. Digestive problems such as heartburn and gas, upset stomach and vomiting may also manifest themselves. Should you suffer from belly pain that lingers for hours, feel feverish and have chills, notice that your urine is dark or your eyes and skin are turning yellow, you should consult with a gallbladder surgeon in London for professional help.

Lifestyle changes to help prevent gallstones

Some lifestyle changes can reduce the risk of developing gallstones. For example, a healthy diet consisting of high fibre together with good fats can help. In addition, it would be best to avoid sugar, refined carbs and unhealthy fats. Exercising regularly and keeping away from quick-fix diets that result in weight loss in a short period are other measures you can take to help prevent gallstones from developing.

Seek medical attention if you experience severe pain and manifest the above symptoms to avoid more serious health problems.

Author: Diane Hutton