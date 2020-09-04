Frustrated with Your Weight Loss Journey? Here Is How to Achieve Your Desired Results

Has this thought ever crossed your mind, ‘I workout so hard But I can’t losing weight?’ Don’t be anxious because there is a way to change your situation. You can still get back on track. You may feel as though it is impossible to get where you want to be. That is not the case; it is never too late to turn things around. You can still get that outcome you desire.

Below are a few pointers on how to get things moving again:

Spice up exercise

The reason you are at the same spot could be because you are doing the same exercises at the same number of repetitions and intervals continuously. This means that your body is no longer challenged. You can improve this by spicing up your workouts. If you feel yourself getting comfortable, increase the number of repetitions of the exercise. Furthermore, you can include strength training and interval training. This includes using weights and including intense cardio in between your workouts respectively.

Get food right

This has probably been mentioned to you before but it tends to get many people. Watch out on your food. Eat right and healthy. If possible, eat home cooked meals, where you have control over the amount of oil, spices and salt you put. To reduce the hustle in preparing a meal from scratch, you can prepare several meals at once and package them according to portions allocated. When it’s time to eat, just take it out of the fridge and warm it.

Consult a professional

If you are unable to pinpoint the exact cause of you not progressing in your journey, it is wise to consult a professional. It could be the gym trainer, a nutritionist or even a physician.

CCS Surgery Newcastle is a gastric sleeve specialist that will provide critical information you need to know that otherwise couldn’t be offered by a trainer or nutritionist. It is best to explore all your options and educate yourself on what will work best for your unique situation.

They will work with you and set up parameters that will help you achieve what you want. There is no shame in seeking advice.

Increase metabolism rate

If you increase your metabolic rate, chances are that you will burn fat faster and reach your goal faster. There are several things you can do to try increase your body metabolism. These things include exercising regularly, taking enough water, never skipping meals, getting adequate quality sleep and eating just what you need. These will work wonders in your weight loss journey.

Increase activities

If you are a person who sits behind a desk all day or remains mostly inactive during the day, that might be the cause of your problem. Increasing activities you do during the day burns more calories and therefore helps in losing weight. For example, instead of using the elevator, walk up the stairs. Also, take walks during the day. These activities, although small, can bring about big changes in your weight loss when done consistently. Moreover, going on these walks puts your mind at ease. This further fosters that atmosphere for your body to burn more calories.

Author: Charlie Brown