Frozen 2 set for digital release February 11, 4k Blu-ray, DVD on February 25

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen 2” has melted hearts around the world, becoming the No. 1 animated feature of all time. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the follow-up to 2013’s hit Oscar®-winning Best Animated Feature,“Frozen,” comes home, with a sing-along version and all-new extras, on Digital in 4K Ultra HD™, HD and Movies Anywhere on Feb. 11, and on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD on Feb. 25.

“Frozen 2” bonus features include deleted scenes, deleted songs, Easter eggs, outtakes and a sing-along version with lyrics to the film’s forever-infectious songs. Extras invite viewers to go behind-the-scenes to hear personal, making-of stories from the “Frozen 2” cast and crew. Fans who bring the film home early on Digital will receive two exclusive extras: an interview with songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who won an Oscar® for Best Original Song (“Let It Go,” 2014) and wrote seven original songs for “Frozen 2,” and a deleted song titled “Unmeltable Me.”

In “Frozen 2,” the answer to why Elsa was born with magical powers is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she sets out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In “Frozen,” Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In the highly anticipated sequel, she must hope they are enough. From the Academy Award®-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez—“Frozen 2” features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

“Frozen 2” will be packaged several ways to ensure families get the most out of their at-home viewing experience. The film will first be made available on Digital in 4K Ultra HD™, HD and SD offerings on Feb 11 with two extra bonus exclusives. Additionally, a Digital bundle, which includes both “Frozen” and “Frozen 2,” will be made available for purchase in 4K Ultra HD™, HD and SD. Physical copies of the film will be available on Feb. 25 as a 4K Ultra HD™ Combo Pack (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital Code), a Multi-Screen Edition (Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Code) and a single DVD.

Additionally, all-new toys inspired by the film’s finale featuring Queen Anna and Elsa the Snow Queen will hit retail shelves on February 22 timed to the in-home release.

Bonus Features (may vary by retailer)

Blu-ray & Digital:

Sing-Along Version of the Movie – Sing along with your favorite songs as you watch the movie.

– Sing along with your favorite songs as you watch the movie. Song Selection – Jump to your favorite musical moments, with on-screen lyrics. Songs include Oscar®-nominated “Into The Unknown,” “All Is Found,” “Some Things Never Change,” “When I Am Older,” “Lost in the Woods,” “Show Yourself,” and “The Next Right Thing”

– Jump to your favorite musical moments, with on-screen lyrics. Songs include Oscar®-nominated “Into The Unknown,” “All Is Found,” “Some Things Never Change,” “When I Am Older,” “Lost in the Woods,” “Show Yourself,” and “The Next Right Thing” Outtakes – Laugh along with the cast of “Frozen 2” as they record their lines, sing their songs and have fun in the recording booth.

– Laugh along with the cast of “Frozen 2” as they record their lines, sing their songs and have fun in the recording booth. Deleted Scenes – Check out a few scenes that never made the final cut. Intro – Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck offer a glimpse into their filmmaking process with scenes that didn’t make the final cut. Prologue – A battle rages between Arendelle and the Northuldra while a mysterious figure challenges King Agnarr. Secret Room – A secret room reveals even more of Anna and Elsa’s past, including a shocking revelation about their mother.

– Check out a few scenes that never made the final cut.

Elsa’s Dream – Anna’s playful glimpse into Elsa’s dream takes a dark turn. Hard Nokks – Kristoff reveals his true feelings about life in Arendelle when the Nokk won’t take no for an answer. A Place of Our Own – Elsa uses her magic to relieve Anna’s lingering doubts about their parents’ faith in her.

Deleted Songs – When it comes to “Frozen 2,” there can never be too much music. Hear some of the songs that got cut from the final film. Intro – Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck revel in the chance to share a few songs that didn’t make it into the final film. “Home ” – Anna savors every moment as she wanders through this kingdom she calls home. “I Wanna Get This Right” – Kristoff wants everything to be perfect before he proposes, leaving Anna to wonder, “Will it ever be just right?”

– When it comes to “Frozen 2,” there can never be too much music. Hear some of the songs that got cut from the final film. The Spirits of “Frozen 2” – Cast and crew explore the Scandinavian and Nordic mythology that inspired the spirits inhabiting the enchanted forest of “Frozen 2.”

– Cast and crew explore the Scandinavian and Nordic mythology that inspired the spirits inhabiting the enchanted forest of “Frozen 2.” Did You Know??? – Olaf asks us the question “Did You Know” as we discover “Frozen 2” fun facts, Easter eggs and tidbits about the making of the film.

– Olaf asks us the question “Did You Know” as we discover “Frozen 2” fun facts, Easter eggs and tidbits about the making of the film. Scoring a Sequel – Composer Christophe Beck combines a 91-piece orchestra with 30 choral voices to create the compelling score for “Frozen 2.”

– Composer Christophe Beck combines a 91-piece orchestra with 30 choral voices to create the compelling score for “Frozen 2.” Gale Tests – They say you can’t see the wind. Only its effects. Filmmakers give it a shot while creating the playful wind spirit, Gale. Gale Test – A young girl and boy play tag in this fully animated effort to “give personality to something that’s invisible.” Hand-Drawn Gale Test – A hand-drawn test to bring the precocious wind spirit to life.

They say you can’t see the wind. Only its effects. Filmmakers give it a shot while creating the playful wind spirit, Gale.

Multi-Language Reel “Into the Unknown” in 29 Languages – Hear Elsa’s soaring call to adventure in 29 different languages

Music Videos – Weezer and Panic! at the Disco lend their voices to a few of the soaring melodies from “Frozen 2.” “Into the Unkown” (Panic! at the Disco version) – Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie stars in their version of “Into The Unknown” from “Frozen 2.” “Lost in the Woods” (Weezer version) – Weezer puts their spin on Kristoff’s epic ballad, “Lost In the Woods.”

Weezer and Panic! at the Disco lend their voices to a few of the soaring melodies from “Frozen 2.”

Digital Exclusives:

Meet the Lopezes – Meet the award-winning husband-and-wife team behind the incredible songs from “Frozen” and “Frozen 2.”

– Meet the award-winning husband-and-wife team behind the incredible songs from “Frozen” and “Frozen 2.” Deleted Song “Unmeltable Me” – An animatic version of Olaf’s celebratory song about his newfound freedom.

“Frozen 2” Cast and Crew

Kristen Bell (“The Good Place,” “Veronica Mars”), Idina Menzel (Broadway’s “Rent” and “Wicked,” “Uncut Gems”), Josh Gad (Broadway’s “The Book of Mormon,” “Little Monsters”) and Jonathan Groff (Broadway’s “Spring Awakening” and “Hamilton,” “Mindhunter”) return to Arendelle as the voices of Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff, respectively. Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld,” “Mildred Pierce,” “The Wrestler”) joins the cast as Queen Iduna, Anna and Elsa’s mother, and Sterling K. Brown (“Waves,” “Black Panther,” “This Is Us,”) portrays Lieutenant Destin Mattias. The film is directed by Chris Buck (“Frozen,” “Tarzan,” “Surfs Up”) and Jennifer Lee (Walt Disney Animation Studios’ chief creative officer, writer/director “Frozen,” writer “Frozen” Broadway, screenwriter “A Wrinkle in Time”). Lee also wrote the screenplay. The film is produced by Peter Del Vecho (“Frozen,” “The Princess and the Frog”) and executive produced by Byron Howard (“Zootopia”). Songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez (“Frozen” film/Broadway, Off-Broadway’s “In Transit”) and Robert Lopez (“Frozen” film/Broadway, Broadway’s “The Book of Mormon”) wrote seven all-new original songs for the film, and Christophe Beck, who scored “Frozen,” composed the score.

Product Specifications

Product SKUs: Digital = 4K UHD, HD, SD

Physical = 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (4K UHD+Blu-ray Feature+ +Digital Code), Multi-Screen Edition (Blu-ray Feature+DVD+Digital Code) & DVD

Feature Run Time: Approximately 103 minutes

Rating: PG in U.S.

Aspect Ratio: 2.39:1

Audio: 4K UHD Blu-ray = English Dolby Atmos, Spanish, French 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus, English 2.0 Descriptive Audio

Blu-ray = English 7.1 DTS-HDMA, Spanish & French 5.1 Dolby Digital, English 2.0 Descriptive Audio

DVD = English, Spanish & French 5.1 Dolby Digital, English 2.0 Descriptive Audio

UHD Digital = English Dolby Atmos (some platforms), English 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, Latin Spanish 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, English 2.0 Descriptive Audio 2.0 (some platforms)

HD Digital = English 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, Latin Spanish 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 (some platforms)

Subtitles: 4K UHD Blu-ray = English SDH, Spanish & French

Blu-ray = English SDH, Spanish & French

DVD = English SDH, Spanish & French

Digital: English SDH, French, Latin Spanish (some platforms)

