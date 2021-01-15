Quantcast
Published On: Fri, Jan 15th, 2021

Frank Andreoli Montreal Dining Guide

For Frank Andreoli Montreal is the best place in Canada when it comes to eating, and the truth is that we can’t really disagree with that. Montreal is often overlooked when it comes to its foodie credentials, with the likes of Toronto often grabbing the spotlight thanks to its broad range of food options. In spite of what Toronto is able to offer however, there is something that little but special about Montreal, and chef Frank is absolutely on the money when he talks about the wide range of delightful food choices here. These are just some of the examples of the food heaven that is Montreal. 

Bagels 

There is a heavy Jewish influence on the city and that spells two things, great bagels and great deli. For the finest bagels in town head to St-Viateur, where they have been whipping up delicious bagels for over 60 years. Here you can buy both prepared bagels with filling or you could buy some freshly made bagels and take them home with you. They say that it is the water here that makes the bagels taste so great. 

Montreal photo/unsplash via pixabay

Poutine 

Poutine can be found all over Canada but there is no city in the country which delivers as many options or as high quality poutine as you can find in Montreal. Just about every fast food place sells this Canadian staple and it is comfort food at the very highest level. To those of you who aren’t aware, poutine is a simple dish with freshly made french fries, soft cheese curds all covered in piping hot meat gravy. 

Deli Meals 

Delis such as Schwartz’ offer some of the finest sandwiches and dishes that you could hope to find, and throughout Montreal there are a number to fall in love with. Schwartz’ is the most famous of them all and has gained some media attention too, thanks to the simplicity of the operation and the ridiculous high standard which they have set for the rest. 

French Luxury 

As you can imagine thanks to the heavy French influence here, haute cuisine is certainly something which you will find in the city. High level French dining options can be found throughout the city and if you are looking for luxury then these are the spots to go to. L’Express and Le Coq de L’Est are two great examples of this and if fine dining is what you are after then these should be at the top of your list. 

Beyond all of this you will find regular events throughout the summer months which expose all of the delights that the city has to offer. These open-air food markets are the perfect showcase for anyone who was in any doubt of just how high the bar has been set for food choices inside the city. There really is something for everyone in this city and no matter whether you are in the market for Persian delights, tasty Mexican food or something a little more radical, here is the perfect place to find it. 

Author: James Daniel

