Franciscan Center in Tampa hosts 50th Anniversary Celebration with ‘Words to Live By’ luncheon fundraiser

As part of its 50th Anniversary Celebration, the Franciscan Center is hosting the inaugural Words to Live By luncheon fundraiser on Wednesday, March 25, 12 p.m. at the Franciscan Center. Keynote Speaker for this inaugural event is Sister Margaret Mary Kimmins, O.S.F. speaking on Responding to God’s Call – Then, Now and Beyond.

Sister Kimmins is the Congregational Minister of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, NY, an intercultural Congregation ministering in Bolivia, Brazil, Jamaica, United States and soon to be in Mozambique.

She will share stories of the rich heritage of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, their charism, mission and their Franciscan-Clarian spirituality. Sister Kimmins will reveal the vision of the Congregation and their desire to build a global community based on the values of justice, peace, dignity of the human person and being sister and brother to all creation.

While on a recent pilgrimage to Assisi, Italy, Franciscan Center CEO Wendy Leigh heard Sister Kimmins speak on the history and heritage of the Franciscan Sisters.

“I was so inspired by Sister Kimmins’ speech and the five areas of focus that she spoke of – serving marginalized communities, ending racism, controlling firearms, stopping human trafficking, and saving the planet — that I wanted her to share it with our community, to show the Sisters’ relevance to our modern world, and to allow those in Tampa to understand the connection we have locally to these amazing, forward-thinking Franciscan Sisters. That night, I asked Sister Kimmins if she would replicate her talk for our luncheon,” Leigh said. “I know that people in Tampa will be similarly inspired by her message.”

Individual tickets are $135; tables, with seating for up to eight, are $1,000. For more information and ticket reservations, call the Franciscan Center office: 813.229.2695, or email [email protected] . Sponsorships are available by contacting Vicky McCarthy at 813.229.2695 or via email, [email protected] org