Franciscan Center closes until April due to COVID pandemic

Effective immediately, the Franciscan Center is suspending all retreats and events, and temporarily closing the facility, through April 30. The Center considers the health and safety of its patrons, guests, staff, and visitors to be its top priority; everyone must do their part to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Franciscan Center staff is closely monitoring the effects of this unprecedented pandemic, and will provide updates on its reopening date and future events. Retreats and events will be rescheduled as soon as possible. Please check the Franciscan Center website, www.FranciscanCenterTampa.org, and Facebook page for up to date information.

“This is devastating to us on many levels as we pride ourselves on being a place of respite, healing, peace, community and joy – which is just what we all need right now,” relates CEO Wendy Leigh. “Once we catch our breath, we will figure out creative ways to continue our mission via our Facebook page, website and other online avenues. Our immediate focus is the health and safety of the community, and a business continuity plan.”

Anyone who has purchased or made a deposit on a cancelled event or retreat can email [email protected] for information. The Franciscan Center administrative office will be in touch with everyone soon.

The Franciscan Center, located at 3010 N. Perry Ave., Tampa, FL, is a non- profit, 501(3)(c), private retreat house sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, NY. Its mission is to provide the community with a place of peace, growth and wellness for the body, mind and soul. Visit FranciscanCenterTampa.org or call 813-229-2695 for more information.