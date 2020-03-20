Quantcast
Published On: Fri, Mar 20th, 2020

Franciscan Center closes until April due to COVID pandemic

Effective immediately, the Franciscan Center is suspending all retreats and events, and temporarily closing the facility, through April 30. The Center considers the health and safety of its patrons, guests, staff, and visitors to be its top priority; everyone must do their part to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Franciscan Center staff is closely monitoring the effects of this unprecedented pandemic, and will provide updates on its reopening date and future events. Retreats and events will be rescheduled as soon as possible. Please check the Franciscan Center website, www.FranciscanCenterTampa.org, and Facebook page for up to date information.

“This is devastating to us on many levels as we pride ourselves on being a place of respite, healing, peace, community and joy – which is just what we all need right now,” relates CEO Wendy Leigh. “Once we catch our breath, we will figure out creative ways to continue our mission via our Facebook page, website and other online avenues. Our immediate focus is the health and safety of the community, and a business continuity plan.”

Anyone who has purchased or made a deposit on a cancelled event or retreat can email [email protected] for information. The Franciscan Center administrative office will be in touch with everyone soon.

The Franciscan Center, located at 3010 N. Perry Ave., Tampa, FL, is a non- profit, 501(3)(c), private retreat house sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, NY. Its mission is to provide the community with a place of peace, growth and wellness for the body, mind and soul. Visit FranciscanCenterTampa.org or call 813-229-2695 for more information.

 

 

Reasons Reducing Car Accidents Means Addressing the Human Factor

Tampa celebrates the 29th anniversary of the ADA with ‘Transformations’ at the Straz Center

Dave Chappelle ‘Sticks & Stones’ broke the leftist, woke outrage machine

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- The generic Dispatch designation, used primarily for press releases or syndicated content, but may be used for guest author requesting a generic nomenclature

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

Franciscan Center closes until April due to COVID pandemic

March 20, 2020, No Comments on Franciscan Center closes until April due to COVID pandemic

Sysco to donate 2.5 million meals over the next four weeks

March 20, 2020, No Comments on Sysco to donate 2.5 million meals over the next four weeks

March 20, 2020, Comments Off on

March 20, 2020, Comments Off on

March 20, 2020, Comments Off on

GenMark Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for its ePlex® SARS-CoV-2 Test

March 20, 2020, No Comments on GenMark Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for its ePlex® SARS-CoV-2 Test

Why should you shop for wholesale clothing?

March 19, 2020, No Comments on Why should you shop for wholesale clothing?

March 19, 2020, Comments Off on

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

the-hunt-movie-posterstill-believe-movie-postercall-of-the-world-movie-posterinvisible-man-movie-posteronward-movie-posterdolittle-movie-poster1917-movie-posterspies-disguise-movie-poster


Pin It