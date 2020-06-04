Four Gadgets to improve your life in 2020

It’s 2020, and we are all besieged by restlessness. Intrusive thoughts are delicately drowning many of us in the ocean of anxiety. Amidst all this chaos, we have persistent technological advancements that are striving to liberate us and make our lives better. This era of technological revolution has introduced various innovations whose rapid application has bestowed us with some marvellous gadgets.

Today, a human being is capable of accomplishing so much in his life because of time-saving technology and automation. As tech has taken care of the intricate details, we are able to do more while understanding less. Hence, we can focus on more productive and significant tasks.

“Never before in history has innovation offered promise of so much to so many in so short a time.” ~Bill Gates.

Today, digital devices are everywhere around, influencing almost every aspect of our lives. I believe it would be wiser to let them infuse in our daily routine and exploit their power to enhance the quality of our lives. Once you save our time, you can focus on various productive tasks such as writing your thesis or working as a freelancer.

On a side note, if you need any help regarding the thesis or dissertation, click here.

You might be befuddled by so many irresistible gadgets compelling you to accommodate them in your life. Considering the dilemma, I came up with this list of four gadgets that would make your life easier.

Smartphone:

Smartphones are inculcated in our lives so deeply that it’s hard to imagine a life without them. These devices have become the face technological revolution by bringing in immense convenience in our lives. With the help of the internet, smartphones equip us with the greatest exposure to the latest information. It’s like carrying every book in the world in your pocket. They have not just redefined the mobile communication paradigm but have also revolutionized our health, education, and businesses.

With so many advantages, it is necessary to opt for a device that truly empowers you and grants you complete control over your life. Although various smartphones are dominating the market with their unique attributes, a couple of them are worth mentioning.

iPhone 11 Pro: With a neat design and some unique colours, this phone really depicts a premium look. With just 4 GB of RAM, it has got unmatched smoothness and better user experience. Though the highlight of this phone, without doubt, is the camera. With a better than ever, front and rear cameras really do portray Apple’s magical touch. With a sensational night mode, shots from an 11 Pro will leave you astonished.

Samsung Galaxy S20 ultra: Combined with a 240Hz touch sensor and a 120Hz display, it delivers a display as close to perfection as possible. This phone encompasses every possible feature of an ultra-level. With 5G technology, impressive cameras, and various stunning features, Samsung has nailed the details that matter.

Smartwatch:

Initially, a smartwatch gave an impression of something that is just for a tech addict. But recent products have convinced us to accept it as a wearable for the general public. This gadget not only replaces some of the tasks carried by a smartphone but also equips us with a minicomputer at our wrists.

It can be annoying to pull out your smartphone from your pocket every time you receive a notification. Smartwatches make it simpler for you to identify their importance, saving a lot of time. Moreover, these gadgets seem to do a pretty good job when it comes to healthcare and fitness. Tracking your health has become more convenient because of the fusion between smart watches and smartphones.

Most of the watches incorporate almost the same set of features. I would personally recommend a watch that would go with your smartphone. For an iOS user, there is no watch better than the Apple Watch Series 5 and for an android user, I’ll recommend the Galaxy Watch Active 2. Both of these products have got an amazing design and potentially life-saving health features.

Earbuds:

A product that was early on considered as a means to merely boost the profits of smartphone companies has caught the eye of many comfort-loving consumers. Overcoming the frustrating problem of tangled wires, earbuds bring along a sense of freedom. Moreover, it tends to be a valuable investment for fitness enthusiasts or the people who have to move around a lot daily.

Listening to your favourite playlist while traveling, or engaging in a video conference: this product truly contributes to making life more pleasant than ever before.

Elite 75t: The feature that makes them stand out from the others is their sound quality. Most of the earbuds have low bass and high treble. Whereas, these have got some quality bass. These are extremely comfortable to wear as well as have a superb battery life of 7.5 of listening on a single charge.

Galaxy Buds+: With features like side gestures and up to 10 hours of battery life, these are one of the best earbuds available in the market. Their quality and clear sound make them a treat to the ear.

Vacuum cleaner:

In an era when automation is in every nook and cranny of the world, you surely do not want to work on easy, boring, and time taking jobs. A smart vacuum cleaner is one of those devices that have enhanced the quality of our lives by making such tasks easier with automation.

Devices like these have further promoted the concept of the internet of things, and you might want to have a glimpse of it by using this robot vacuum cleaner.

iRobot Roomba 960:

With three cleaning modes and dirt-detecting sensors, Wi-Fi-enabled Roomba 960 is a gadget you want to look forward to. It also includes camera-driven navigation and mapping to upgrade the cleaning process.

If we allow these devices to perform all the unproductive tasks and use them to make our lives better, we can surely focus on our goals and do our very best.

Author: Cecilia Rodriguez