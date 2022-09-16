Five Tips For Experiencing Iceland On A Budget

Iceland is one of the most naturally beautiful countries in the world, but it can also be very expensive. If you’re planning a trip to Iceland, you’ll want to find ways to visit that allow you to see as much of the country as possible without breaking the bank. Here are five tips for visiting Iceland on a budget:

Rent a car

If you’re looking to go around the country without spending too much, rent a car. You’ll have more freedom and will be able to make your own travel plans. Plus, most rental cars are pretty affordable. Averaging out to about $250 per week, there’s no reason not to plan an epic road trip with your friends. Here’s a guide to Iceland if you need help figuring out where to go. Renting a car is also easy- find out how to do it here. Another option is buying tours from companies like Grey Line or Reykjavik Excursions – these are guided bus tours that take in popular attractions such as Hallgrimskirkja Church, the “Blue Blob”, Geysir hot springs and Gullfoss waterfall.

Get free maps online

You can save money by getting free maps of the country. These maps come with listings of all hotels, restaurants, shopping centres and other necessary destinations.

You can also get a special guide to Iceland in your native language, if you’re not fluent in Icelandic. There are many other resources you can find online to help with your travel plans. The Mapa de Islandia map is another great resource that has detailed information about the main roads, cities, towns and tourist attractions.

Book tours in advance

Many companies offering tours in Iceland offer discounts if you book in advance. This will not only save you money, but also means less planning hassle when you get there. One great company that provides cheap tours is Grey Line. They have tours ranging from Reykjavik to the Golden Circle.

Camp, couchsurf or stay with friends and family

Couchsurfing, camping or staying with friends and family are three ways to reduce travel costs. Being in Reykjavik long-term is one way to save money. If you’re on a time limit, take a flight from New York to Reykjavik. It’s significantly cheaper. You’ll get there much faster and without any connections.

Go during shoulder season

Iceland’s most popular tourist season runs from June to August, but luckily there are some benefits to visiting the island during shoulder season, in April and September. Although flights will be more expensive as they fill up closer to summer, it is still easier to find accommodation. If you’re planning a solo trip to explore the country, these two months are perfect. Don’t fret if you can’t afford those short shoulder seasons though, just fly out in September and stay until April when things start picking up again.

Author: Ulyati Jaya