Five Thoughtful and Inexpensive Wedding Gift Ideas

You want to get a creative and thoughtful gift for an upcoming wedding, but your budget is low, and you’re stuck on what to get. While shopping on the wedding registry is always a safe option, it doesn’t require much thought or sentiment. The bride and groom will be super surprised if you give them a unique gift that they aren’t expecting. The thought counts much more than the price tag, and there are some fantastic inexpensive options that they will love.

Personalized wine labels

You can create personalized wine labels for the bride and groom to adorn their favorite wines with or use on their own batches. It’s a thoughtful gift that isn’t very common but will evoke fondness and nostalgia every time they open a new bottle, bringing back memories of their special day. You can customize the labels with their monogram or even make a fun logo with their last name. They are very inexpensive to purchase, and you can save even more by using a personalizationmall com coupon.

Create a love notebook

Purchase a romantic looking, inexpensive notebook and fill it up with beautiful poems and quotes about love. It can contain many words of wisdom and bits of advice about love that the couple can look at for years to come to help them remember their wedding day. It’s a cute and very thoughtful gift that almost cost no money.

Produce a short movie

While the bride and groom may pay for a professional wedding video, there is nothing like having more memories captured from the guests’ point of view. Take videos on your phone of the guests giving messages to the happy couple, along with other videos throughout the day, and compile them into a short movie. You can use an app on your phone to make the video and overlay one of their favorite songs. Email the video out to the couple as a keepsake that they can watch for years to come.

A set of fluffy robes

When the couple returns from their honeymoon, they will be ecstatic to continue their luxury experience by having a set of fluffy robes to curl up in. They will feel like they are back in the hotel every time they throw them on and relive those fond memories together. You can purchase a set of robes for a low price and even have them embroidered with something cute like ‘Mr’ and ‘Mrs’ on the back.

Offer your services

Instead of getting the couple a physical gift, consider offering them a service as a present. If you’re a hairdresser, you could give them both a free haircut and color. If you’re handy, maybe you could offer to build them a piece of furniture or fix their broken deck. Even something as simple as watching the kids or the dog for a weekend so that they can go away is a lovely gesture. Consider what you’re good at, and make up a little gift card to put in their wedding card.

