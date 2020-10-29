Five things to ask your eye specialist

Eyes are one of the most vital human organs, and the loss of such could be devastating to anyone’s life. Daredevil’s Season 3 just dropping by reminds us that not everyone can be Matt Murdoch, and hence we should take good care of our eyes. You should go for a routine eye checkup irrespective of whether you have eye problems or not. If your eyesight is deteriorating, try 1 day acuvue oasys.

Not only that, but you should come prepared with your questions when you visit the eye specialist. Many people do not give much importance to these aspects. They go through the motions and end up walking in and out in under an hour. You need not rush through the appointment. On the other hand, take advantage of the opportunity and clear all your doubts by asking pertinent questions. Experts at Schaeffer Eye Center helped us in preparing a list, that we thought could be shared across the board.

That being said, here are five questions you should not forget to ask your eye specialist.

Am I at serious risk for developing eye disease?

The purpose of your routine examination is to rule out eye problems like age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, diabetic eye disorders, and so on. You should know about these diseases. Ask the doctor about the symptoms of glaucoma and learn how to spot them early. It is crucial to diagnose these conditions early to ensure proper treatment. Be honest with your admissions, especially to the questions regarding your family health history. You are at a higher risk of contracting diabetic eye diseases if there are similar instances in your family.

What should I do to monitor my eye health?

Anyone can experience problems with his/her vision. As you cross 40 years of age, you are at a higher risk of contracting presbyopia. It is a disorder where the eye loses its elasticity thereby resulting in farsightedness. It is a common occurrence. However, you should know to spot the symptoms and be ready to take precautionary measures. Your eye doctor is the right person to give you tips to monitor your eye health.

What are you going to do today during my checkup?

This question becomes critical during the routine examination. Most of the regular exams include tests for detecting glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration. The eye doctor also conducts tests for color blindness, depth perception, and other standard tests to determine long and short-sightedness. Some of the tests like retinoscopy, slit lamp test, and so on are not the regular tests you repeat every year. Testing for glaucoma requires dilating of your pupils. Therefore, you should ask questions about the tests that the eye specialist proposes to conduct during the routine exam. It can help you prepare well for the test accordingly.

What lifestyle changes should I make to stay clear of eye diseases?

Prevention is better than cure. One should not forget this fact. Ask pertinent questions to your eye specialist regarding the changes in your lifestyle, diet, exercise routines, and so on to avoid contracting eye diseases. You should also explain your existing medical condition to your eye doctor. It can help the specialist to formulate a clear plan. In case you have diabetes, you need to steer clear of specific foods. Similarly, a person with a history of blood pressure complains needs a different kind of advice.

What should be the frequency of my routine eye tests?

You should not wait for the problem to take root before consulting the eye specialist. Plan your routine exams at least twice a year. In today’s age of technology, most of the people have vision problems such as short sightedness or long sightedness. Only an eye examination will help the eye specialist to determine the extent of the problem to prescribe the right kind of eyeglasses. Your age also plays a crucial factor in determining the frequency of the tests. If you belong to the younger age group, say below 30 years, you should schedule a couple of tests before you reach 30 years. If you cross 30 years, it is better to go for at least four checkups before attaining the age of 40. As you grow older than 40 years, you should increase the frequency accordingly.

No two eye examinations are the same. You should come adequately prepared for the eye tests. If possible, come with an acquaintance or a relative so that you do not miss out asking any questions. Take notes if possible to enable you to remember what your eye specialist recommends.

Author: Gaurav Mehrotra