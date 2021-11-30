Five Things That Prevent Car Accidents

Car accidents are sadly widespread; according to a traffic report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 4.4 million persons in the United States were directly affected by road accidents in 2019.

Causes of Car Accidents

Accidents are unpleasant because they almost always result in injuries, automobile repairs, and possibly a big increase in your insurance cost. Safe driving goes a long way toward preventing you from becoming part of the 1.3 million people who die in car accidents in the United States each year.

A Pensacola car accident lawyer can tell you about the most prevalent causes of car crashes and the ways you can avoid them. Some of the factors that lead to car accidents tend to be obvious, but they remind us to look out for hazards and to be more conscious of your surroundings.

The following are five guidelines for avoiding car accidents:

1. Avoid Distracted Driving

Distracted driving is one of the major causes of car accidents in the United States. It entails anything that causes you to lose focus while driving. With all of the technological developments we’ve seen, especially when it comes to cell phones, we’re more distracted than ever before. Things like chatting, switching through music, and picking up phone calls while driving distract us more than ever before.

More examples of distractions include munching on snacks, helping the young ones in the back, and attempting to retrieve fallen items from the floor of the car while driving.

2. Avoid Speeding

Road signs are there for a reason. Speed limit signs, in particular, are intended to help you determine how fast or slow you should drive on a given road. Speed limit signs, traffic, uneven roads, and abrupt corners all have their reason for being there. The velocity with which you drive has a direct impact on the amount of time it takes you to react if something bad happens.

3. Avoid Tailgating

When driving in close proximity to other vehicles, many driver’s reaction times are reduced, especially when the car in front of them brakes abruptly. Always allow one car length between you and the car in front of you for every ten miles per hour you drive.

When a driver recklessly tailgates other drivers at high speeds and is unable to stop when the tail lights come on, a devastating car accident can often be the result.

4. Avoid Drunk Driving

Drinking hinders one’s judgment and ability to concentrate on a task. Driving necessitates full attention on the road, which is impaired by alcohol, making drunk driving exceedingly risky. Despite the fact that drunk driving accidents are preventable, they occur on a regular basis.

Any time you have a few drinks, make sure you have a sober friend or a cab service to take you home.

5. Invest in Proper Car Care

A broken light can make it difficult for other cars to see where you’re turning; a dirty windshield can reduce vision, worn tires can reduce mobility, and so on. If you neglect to service your vehicle or make simple repairs, it can result in accidents and major damage.

To keep your car in good shape for the road, get a tune-up, change your tires, wash it, and conduct other types of car maintenance on a regular basis.

Follow Safety Protocols on the Road

It all comes down to how much time and effort you put into road safety initiatives.

Little things, such as always wearing your seatbelt and avoiding driving at night or in the rain, can make a significant difference in protecting your life and the lives of your loved ones.

Author: Annabelle E