Tue, Dec 24th, 2019

First look and photos at Christopher Nolan’s Tenet with John David Washington

Christopher Nolan is back and maintains his ability to use vague teases to lure audiences into cinemas. The new tease for Tenet appears to do with breathtaking visuals and a production said to cover India, Europe, at least six countries in all, shooting in IMAX 70mm.

Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine and Elizabeth Debicki with Indian star actress Dimple Kapadia confirmed to be playing an important role in the film.

Some rumors point to time travel, but the poster appears to point to mindbending concepts, like Inception perhaps.

Pattinson described reading the experience of reading the script as “unreal”:

“I’ve been a little wary of doing big movies for years and years, but there’s just something about Chris Nolan’s stuff. He seems like the only director now who can do what is essentially a very personal, independent movie that has huge scale. I read the script and it’s unreal.”

Nolan tells EW:

“We’re jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we’re going to a number of different places,” explains the director of the blockbusters Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and the Christian Bale-starring Batman trilogy. “We’re crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way. [Producer] Emma [Thomas] and I have put together a lot of large-scale productions, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of international reach. We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made.”

Tenet also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy and Kenneth Branagh.

Tenet hits theaters July 17, 2020

