Published On: Fri, Jan 17th, 2020

First American Home Warranty – How You Can Add Some Value On To Your Home

Whether you are looking to sell your home now or it is something that you are considering for the future, adding value on to your home is always a smart move. This is something that my wife and I have been working on here in California and in the last 2 years alone we have boosted the property’s value by almost $20,000 through some smart and easy tweaks. There are many opinions out there from the experts in real estate, something which I am not, but this is what we have done to add value to the property. 

Home Warranty 

When I bought one of the plans from First American Home Warranty I did so to protect the home, but quickly learned that this also added value. Home warranty policies can be transferred over to the buyers of your property, which of course gives them great peace of mind and most importantly protection, which is going to help when they first move in. This is something I would totally recommend for you and your house and when you search for policies be sure to compare prices, check out reviews and get a company with great customer service. 

photo/ mohamed Hassan

Curb Appeal 

Curb appeal is the image that a potential buyer will have of your home when they first arrive, and it is vitally important in both adding value and making your home more attractive to a potential buyer. You can transform how your property looks from here by adding a new front door, painting the house, tidying up the garden and adding aesthetic touches. 

New Kitchen 

If you are selling your home then now is not going to be the time to instal a new kitchen, but if you are looking for a new kitchen then you should have one eye on adding value to the property. My wife and I spent $7,800 on our new kitchen last year and we managed to add $5,000 onto the value of the property, an incredible amount which we will be able to recoup. 

Garage Conversion

There is less and less demand for a garage in homes now and if you have one then you may consider converting this into living space or even a bedroom. It is estimated by the experts that you can get around 40% of your investment back when you do this, and of course you will have a great new living space to enjoy. 

Details 

Believe it or not you can boost value in your home simply by re-upping the details around the property. Adding new interior doors, new handles, new light and socket fixings and painting around the skirting boards can all increase the value of the property and make it much more salable. This is a very quick and easy fix, not to mention cheap, which can give you home that little bit extra value. 

Give your home a little love and you could see its value rise quickly. 

Author: James Daniel

