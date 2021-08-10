Finding the Best Places to Sell your Previously Owned Designer Handbags

Finding a market for your old stuff can be tricky if you don’t know where to look. There are several platforms where you can sell your second-hand items from furniture to clothing and even accessories such as handbags. Shopping for a designer bag can be fun to do until you have too many bags that you actually don’t need. To recover your money, you need to find the best place to sell a Chanel bag, Louis Vuitton, or even Gucci, some of the most popular brands on the market.

This article is centered on some of the best places to find a market for your second-hand designer bag.

Rebag

This is an online retail store that deals with second-hand designer items. To find a market for your bag, all you have to do is upload a few photos of your bag onto the company’s website, Rebag Website, and get an instant quote on your bag. Rebag has built a reputation for having an exquisite collection of designer bags from different fashion houses in the world. This definitely one of the best places to sell your second-hand designer back if you are looking to recover some of your money.

StockX

This second-hand retailer has previously been known for dealing in second-hand sneakers. However, the company is also known for collecting an assortment of designer watches and handbags. Finding a market for your bag is pretty easy with StockX; all you have to do is either designate a price for your handbag or put up the bag for an auction sale. Once you settle on an agreement with a buyer, the company sends you a prepaid label to ease shipping. The company then charges a 14.5% seller fee and another 3% payment processing fee. Once the deal is done, you can keep the rest of the profit for yourself without incurring any further charges.

Vestiaire Collective

When it comes to efficiency, then Vestiaire is one of the best choices. This company is considered one of the best luxury consignment retailers on the market. The company boasts of a mobile app that gives you access to concierge service round the clock; this way, you don’t have to worry about finding a buyer for your bag and even negotiating for a fair price. You can as well upload photos of your bag onto the company’s website and haggle over the prices on your own. One of the greatest selling points for using Vestiaire is that you can up to 80% of the original price of the handbag.

The RealReal

The RealReal offers you three different ways to consign with them. You can either opt for an in-house appointment, ship your bag for free or visit an authentication center. The company assures its clients of a handsome reward regardless of the avenue they choose. The online second-hand retailer offers their clients commission rates ranging from 40% to a maximum of 70%. These margins are entirely dependent on the condition of your handbag. This way, you are assured of getting a fair value for your designer handbag.

Fashionphile

Fashionphile is one of the oldest players in the second-hand retail industry dealing in an assortment of designer jewelry, watches, and handbags. So if you are looking for the best place to sell a Chanel bag, then this could be your best chance. With a track record running for more than two decades, Fashionphile has built a reputation as one of the most trusted second-hand dealers in designer bags. The company deals with brands from over fifty designers across the globe.

All you have to do is submit a brief description of the bag, and you will be provided with an email showing the price quote. Once you receive the email, you have to print a complimentary shipping label and send the bag to Fashionphile. On delivery, you will receive payment which can be in the form of store credits, a check, direct cash deposits, or even a Neiman Marcus gift card.

eBay

Equipped with the right navigation controls for eBay, you can never miss a buyer for your designer bag. This online platform is one of the best locations for anyone looking to sell practically anything, from shoes to watches and even handbags. With eBay, you can negotiate for the price you want for your bag with the potential client; this way, you can enjoy great returns on your money.

To sell your bag, you have to create an eBay account (that is, if you don’t have one). You then need to select the sell option at the top of the web page. If you are looking to sell more than one bag, it is recommended to create a list. Once you have selected your preferred payment option, confirm your details and pay the eBay fees. Upon completion, you may be asked to verify your identity, which is done by entering your phone number or credit card number.

Amazon

Amazon is one of the world-leading online retailers. The online platform also offers clients an opportunity to sell their products. To find a market for your designer bag, you have to sign up as a seller on Amazon. Products with price tags tend to attract buyers more quickly on Amazon. Once you are signed up, log in to the company website, scroll down, and click the link on Selling on Amazon. Here you have two options, either to sell as an individual or professional. As a beginner, it is advisable to go for the individual seller option.

Keep in mind that the website charges a fee of $0.99 forever for every sale, while professional sellers are charged $39.99 every month. In addition, once you have filled out your status as a seller, you are required to provide more information and finally become an Amazon seller.

Luxury Consignment Stores

To answer the question of what is the best place to sell your designer bags, a luxury consignment store is something to consider. This is a perfect solution for those who are a little leary about sending their prized handbag through the mail. There are high end consignment boutiques in every major city. Many places will buy your product upfront, so you don’t have to wait for a buyer. But there is also the option to wait for a buyer and perhaps make a little more money for your bag.

Designer bags are generally expensive and can get a decent price on the market even in their secondhand state. All you have to do is keep them in good condition for you to secure a customer. Other people may consider these bags an investment and can sell them on a rainy day when they need emergency funds.

Author: Brenda Vollman