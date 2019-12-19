Fathom Events presents Cyrano de Bergerac live with James McAvoy, set for February 20

Fathom Events, BY Experience and National Theatre Live are bringing an inventive new version of the timeless play “Cyrano de Bergerac” to cinemas nationwide on February 20 only. Captured live from the Playhouse Theatre in London’s West End, the production stars James McAvoy (X-Men, Atonement) leading a cast of 18 in a contemporary and dramatic performance.

Fierce with a pen and notorious in combat, Cyrano almost has it all – if only he could win the heart of his true love Roxane. There’s just one big problem: he has a nose as huge as his heart. Will a society engulfed by narcissism get the better of Cyrano – or can his mastery of language set Roxane’s world alight?

“Cyrano de Bergerac” is adapted by Martin Crimp, with direction by Jamie Lloyd (Betrayal). This classic play will be brought to life with linguistic ingenuity to celebrate Cyrano’s powerful and resonant resistance against overwhelming odds.