Fast and Furious 9, F9 and A Quiet Place 2 delayed due to Wuhan Coronavirus

Hollywood is joining the long list of efforts to minimize large gatherings of crowds and large film releases will be put off due to widespread Wuhan Coronavirus.

Paramount is delaying the release of A Quiet Place Part II indefinitely and Universal is pushing off F9, the ninth Fast and Furious film, until next year.

This follows other major film delays, including the upcoming James Bond thriller No Time To Die (delayed to November) and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (which was been moved to August).

Director John Krasinski tweeted a message about the film delay:

According to star, and wife of Krasinski, Emily Blunt, John “just felt this untethered feeling in the world, in which community and the idea of community is under threat, led by our fears, by our fears of people who are different from us, by our own need for survival”.

This is the statement from Universal, pushing back F9:

To our family of Fast fans everywhere,

We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga.

That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.

We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2. While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration.

Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together. We’ll see you next spring.

Much love,

Your Fast Family

F9 – In Theaters April 2, 2021

Official Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | #F9

Summer 2020 is the time for F9, the ninth chapter in The Fast Saga that has endured for almost two decades and has earned more than $5 billion around the world. Directed by Justin Lin, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster, the film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Oscar®winner Charlize Theron and Oscar® winner Helen Mirren. F9 is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend and Samantha Vincent. www.fastandfurious.com