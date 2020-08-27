Fantasy Cricket: A game for cricket enthusiast

Introduction

Once a great cricket player said cricket can stop the time in India and to be very honest it is a fact. India has the most number of cricket followers and the immense craze of this game is incredible. Gamezy with an optimistic idea of fantasy cricket has given an elegant platform to every cricket lovers who wish to earn whilst sitting and watching their favorite game.

Downloading the application

For playing the game first and the foremost thing is a fantasy cricket app download. You can download the app for both desktop and mobiles. For desktop, you need to log on to the Gamezy website (www.gamezy.com) and enter your mobile number and click on the get link tab. The user will receive an invitation message on the mobile with a download link. After the downloading process is complete open the gamezy.apk from the notification bar. Open the app and enter the referral code/invite code if you are having any.

You can also download this app on your mobile phone. The same process goes for the mobile app also. Log on to gamezy.com from your mobile internet browser. Click on the download tab and the downloading will start. Click on the gamezy.apk and press the install tab. Once the installation is done enter the referral or invitation code if you are having any and start playing your favorite game.

Registration and playing

To play fantasy cricket online you need to follow some basic steps. Once the installation of the app is done, you can log in with your mobile number. Choose the language of your choice. Gamezy provides 8 international languages for gamers. After this, choose your experience level that is beginner, semi-pro, or expert. This will help the fantasy cricket app to understand your gaming experience.

Once the registration process is done you can choose a match of your choice. After choosing the match and the betting amount you can select your favorite playing eleven from the players of both teams. From those 11 players, you need to select one captain and vice-captain for your team. All you need to do now is watch the game and at the end of the game, the results will be announced. The game is very simple and no tricks are required to play the game. You have to be a little careful while betting that’s all.

Earnings from the game

If you are a cricket fan and want to win exciting rewards and real cash, then fantasy cricket is the perfect platform for you. All you need to do is select the game according to your investment capacity. Choose the best playing 11 that can win higher points for you. So you have to be practical and focused while betting.

The fantasy cricket app isn’t about your luck or fate. It’s more into your observation while betting and then your analytical skills during the match. So if you also want to win exciting prizes and real cash from your favorite game then go and download the application and get going with the game.

Author: Lara Sen