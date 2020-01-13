Fallacy of Census Job Creation

Back in 2020, a census employee Naomi Cohn and others have revealed the cycle of hiring and firing census workers to appear to “create more jobs”. The millions and millions of census jobs have been credited as the unemployment figures have remained flat.

Below is the full account I penned at the time, but in the yer for another census, it seems best to revisit the topic.

From the Economic Policy Journal: Cohn says “she was hired and fired a number of times by Census. Each time she was hired back, it seems, Census was able to report the creation of a new job to the Labor Department.”

The author posted this story written to him by a census worker from Manhattan:

I am on my fourth rehire with the 2010 Census. I have been hired, trained for a week, given a few hours of work, then laid off. So my unemployed self now counts for four new jobs. I have been paid more to train all four times than I have been paid to actually produce results. These are my tax dollars and your tax dollars at work. A few months ago I was trained for three days and offered five hours of work counting the homeless. Now, I am knocking (on) doors trying to find the people that have not returned their Census forms. I worked the 2000 Census. It was a far more organized venture. Have to run and meet my crew leader, even though with this rain I did not work today. So I can put in a pay sheet for the hour or hour and a half this meeting will take. Sincerely, C.M.”

I was told by a friend’s daughter (Ashley) who was working part-time for the census NOT to turn in my form, because it meant “more work for them” – I’ve turned in my form TWICE and I’m still getting visits.

Government at its best.

Here’s another testimory written to the Economy Journal:

I worked for (Census) and I was paid $18.75 (an hour) just like Ms. Naomi Cohn from your article. I worked for about six weeks or so and I picked the hours I wanted to work. I was checking the work of others. While I was classifying addresses, another junior supervisor was checking my work. In short, we had a “checkers checking checkers” quality control. I was eventually let go and was told all the work was finished when, in fact, other people were being trained for the same assignment(s). I was re-hired about eight months later and was informed that I would have to go through one week of additional training. On the third day of training, I got sick and visited my doctor. I called my supervisor and asked how I can make up the class. She informed me that I was ‘terminated.’ She elaborated that she had to terminate three other people for being five minutes late to class. I did get two days’ pay and I am sure the ‘late people’ got paid also. I think you would concur that this is an expensive way to attempt to control sickness plus lateness. I am totally convinced that the Census work could be very easily done by the US Postal Service.”

John Crudele, now writing the story on the NY Post, deserves credit for outing the lies of the bookkeeping effecting the unemployment numbers, or more specifically, the “jobs created” figure.

The Department of Labor doesn’t check the Census hiring figure or whether the jobs are actually new or recycled. It considers a new job to have been created if someone is hired to work at least one hour a month.

Just like the lies and misrepresentation of the Stimulus Bill’s effectiveness onjob creation, the Census jobs are being manipulated to falsely keep the unemployment data in check.

