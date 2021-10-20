Faiz Salti and His Company, Florida Oil Corp, Make Inroads in Sarasota, Florida with the Purchase of a Gas Station

Founder, owner, and director of retail gasoline corporation Florida Oil Corp Faiz Salti made news in western Florida when he announced the company’s purchase of another gas station, this time in Sarasota. All tallied, that brings the total number of filling stations in Florida Oil Corp’s business portfolio up to forty-seven, including the Sarasota location, making the relatively young company a legitimate player in the Sunshine State’s competitive retail gas market.

“As with all of our many new acquisitions, I couldn’t be happier to welcome the Sarasota gas station into the company’s fold. We think of all the businesses in our network of gas stations as members of our extended family, each working towards the larger goal of strengthening Florida Oil Corp’s overall strategic position,” states Faiz Salti, upon being reached for an on-the-record comment. “It is the intention of the team here at Florida Oil Corp to work hand-in-hand with the Sarasota station and its employees to continue bringing quality products and superior customer service to its retinue of loyal customers, while at the same time, attracting new ones.”

Sarasota is located in western Florida, sandwiched between Bradenton and Venice, just south of Tampa and St. Petersburg. The city is something of a tourist haven, playing host to such attractions as the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium and the John and Mabel Ringling Museum of Art. It is the hope of Florida Oil Corp that their new filling station will take advantage of the high volume of automobile traffic in the city, further shoring up the company’s bottom line. As to his thoughts on the city itself, Faiz Salti has only positive things to say. “Sarasota is an ideal location for expansion. I and the other executives at Florida Oil Corp feel very comfortable with our choice to acquire a gas station there.”

Pressed on the subject of Florida Oil Corp’s eye-popping growth rate of late, Faiz Salti answers, “By our calculations, factoring in the Sarasota location, that brings the company’s share of the statewide market to somewhere just above 0.5%. By any kind of metric, those are impressive gains. Especially considering that Florida Oil Corp has only existed for three short years. Imagine what we’ll be able to do in three more?” he asks rhetorically, adding confidently, “We have a number of exciting new initiatives planned for the near future. The company is all set to make a great big splash.”

At this point, Florida Oil Corp owns and operates almost four dozen gasoline filling stations in cities and towns all over Florida. Aside from Sarasota, the company has gas stations in Orlando, Bradenton, Port Richey, New Port Richey, and Palmetto, to name only a few of their more modern and prestigious facilities. Atypically, Florida Oil Corp does not associate itself with any one oil and gas conglomerate, instead operating its numerous gas stations under the marquee of several brands, including Sunoco, Shell, Circle K, BP, Mobil, Go Market, Thornton’s, and Chevron. The privately-owned company was formally incorporated in December of 2018, listing Faiz Salti as its registered agent. It has since carved out a reputation for being both tenacious and durable, even while competing in Florida’s notoriously ruthless retail gas station sector.

Author: Jamie Cartwright