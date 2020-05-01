Facelift: Who Is It Good for?

Facelifts are an effective way to minimize signs of again. As the name suggests, facelifts help get rid of sagging skin on or around your face.

What Is a Facelift Procedure?

A facelift, which is also called a platysmaplasty, is a plastic surgery procedure. During a facelift, the surgeon removes excess fat and skin from all around the face area. As a result, the patient will achieve a slimmer and smoother profile. This cosmetic surgery addresses age-related issues like creasing and wrinkling.

How Does a Facelift Surgery Works?

The ideal option is to undergo a minimally-invasive or even a nonsurgical procedure that doesn’t leave any scars. With a facelift that’s done correctly, your face skin will look rejuvenated, and the overall appearance will be a natural one.

Normally, any facelift procedure is performed while the patient is under sedation or general anesthesia. The doctor makes a few small incisions through which the muscles of the face are tightened, and saggy skin is removed.

Main Steps

A standard facelift is comprised of the following steps:

Anesthesia – general or intravenous sedation;

Incision – traditional ones or limited incision;

Closing the incision – if done properly, the lines of the incision won’t be seen because they are hidden behind the ears or within the hairline;

Achieving your desired results – once the swelling goes away, you will see significant improvements and a more youthful appearance that will make you feel confident about yourself.

Facelift Benefits

The face skin is delicate and soft, but with a skilled and experienced surgeon, you will obtain a wide range of benefits:

You will get rid of your saggy skin;

Wrinkles and creases will go away;

The underlying face muscles will tighten;

A facelift’s results are long-lasting, and they offer a natural, pleasant appearance;

For a comprehensive overall facial rejuvenation

Who Is a Facelift Good for?

Good candidates for this kind of plastic procedure are:

Healthy individuals who don’t suffer from any medical problems that might impair the healing process;

Optimistic people who also have realistic expectations;

Nonsmokers;

Individuals who have aging-related issues such as skin laxity.

*In the case of a minimally-invasive procedure, even people with certain medical problems can undergo this kind of facelift, as long as it is done under twilight anesthesia.

How Long Does the Effect Last?

The treatment results can vary depending on the patient’s skin condition as well as his or her lifestyle post-surgery. A facelift’s results can last up to 10-15 years.

Recovery Time

The overall recovery time varies from one patient to another. Usually, you can go back to your normal daily activities within two weeks after the medical procedure. When done with a scalpel (which is the standard option), swelling and bruising might appear, and they can last a few weeks.

If you opt for a minimally-invasive procedure, a nonsurgical one, these side effects will no longer be an issue. You won’t deal with discomfort or postoperative pain. Patients won’t even need to take pain medication. Unlike the basic facelift surgery, a procedure that doesn’t use a scalpel will bring mild side effects.

Swelling and minor skin discoloration might be present for up to 6 days. You will be able to return to your previous lifestyle in only one week. Another main advantage that a nonsurgical facelift provides is the fact that healthy patients can start working out after 3 or 4 days.

Conclusion

Non-invasive facelift procedures are not painful, and they don’t leave scars. The surgery lasts a couple of hours. Or, if you can choose partial anesthesia. Either way, in the end, you will end up looking youthful and refreshed.

Author: Jacob Maslow