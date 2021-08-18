Experience culture and excitement in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and nestles on an island in the Persian Gulf, off the mainland. The city is known for its modern, towering skyline and mega shopping centers, like the Abu Dhabi and Marina malls. However, the city also features culture and history with fascinating museums to visit. For those who enjoy motor racing, the city is famous for the excitement of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Meanwhile, beach lovers can appreciate the city’s excellent beaches.

Adrenaline Abu Dhabi

For those seeking an adrenaline adventure, Yas Island is the place to go, with its many attractions for the thrill-seeker. The island famously hosts the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at a track renowned by Formula One fans. In fact, it is possible to get some excellent Abu Dhabi F1 ticket offers for the event. Besides the Grand Prix, visitors can jump into the driving seat themselves to make memories on the Yas Marina Circuit.

Meanwhile, Ferrari World, with its fast-track Formula Rossa roller coaster is a must-do experience for thrill seekers. On top of this, Warner Bros World offers great family entertainment with plenty of rides to suit adults and kids alike.

Cultural Abu Dhabi

The Louvre Abu Dhabi opened its doors in 2017 and is the first of the city’s planned mega-museum projects. This world-class museum features a fascinating collection covering the breadth of humanity’s artistic achievements in the world. However, besides museums, the heritage and culture of the city can be seen in its pearl journey dhow trips and a visit to the famous Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital.

The Islamic architecture of Abu Dhabi is another fascination, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, an opulent and dramatic modern structure. While its white marble façade is thoroughly modern, the building does give nods to the many great Islamic empires of the past. While non-Muslims are not allowed to visit most mosques in the city, they are welcome to enter this magnificent building, which makes it all worthwhile.

Shopping in Abu Dhabi

The city is a shopaholics dream, offering too many shopping malls to mention for the best in retail therapy. Among these is Marina Mall, a shopping and entertainment venue located along the breakwater on Corniche Road, close to the Emirates Palace Hotel.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Mall offers more than 200 shops, as well as a comprehensive food court and cinema. This shopping mall is located next to the Beach Rotana Hotel. Another choice is The Galleria Al Maryah Island, an upscale shopping center with many family and fine dining restaurants, set in an Arabic-style glass building.

Beach break in Abu Dhabi

Visitors don’t need to leave Abu Dhabi to enjoy all the pleasures of the beach, as the city has something for everyone. Visitors can head to Hudayriat Island for plenty of sand and sun fun at no charge. Alternatively, they can head to Saadiyat Island, offering visitors access to an excellent public beach at a minimal fee.

For a watery side of the city, head to Abu Dhabi’s Mangrove National Park for pure, unspoiled nature, away from the skyscrapers and busy streets. Here you can explore the waterways of this fascinating forest by kayak, spotting heron, flamingos and more along the way.

Take some time out in Abu Dhabi for the vacation of a lifetime in the United Arab Emirates.

Author: Anne Sewell