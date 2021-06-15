Experience a remarkable safari in Tanzania this year

Tanzania is a top safari and wildlife destination, offering three great safari circuits, including the popular northern circuit with its Serengeti and Ngorongoro Crater. These circuits make the country one of the best destinations for classical safaris in Africa, especially if you time it right for the iconic annual wildebeest migration.

What does Tanzania have to offer?

Tanzania offers the best in wildlife viewing, especially with the annual wildebeest migration in the Serengeti. Some of the most popular national parks can get crowded. However, for those who like to get off the beaten track, the country also offers great safaris in the Nyerere and Ruaha parks. Tanzania also offers the best chimp trekking experience in Africa in the Gombe and Mahale Mountains where you can meet our closest relatives face-to-face.

For those who like to combine wildlife with the beach, Zanzibar is a wonderful destination to spend at least a few days of a safari trip to Tanzania. However, the country is also ideal for learning about the fascinating local indigenous cultures.

What is the best time to go?

For a great trip, it is always a good idea to plan the best time to safari in Tanzania. For instance, everyone should experience the great wildebeest migration at least once in their lifetime. To be able to view this incredible spectacle, you need to head to Tanzania during the dry season between June and October. In fact, the dry season is ideal for all wildlife watching across Tanzania.

If you can’t get away at that time of year, the wet season – November to May – is also a great time for wildlife watching in Tanzania. Productive game drives can especially be enjoyed in the northern-circuit parks at that time of year. Meanwhile, for those who would like to experience wildebeest calving in the Serengeti, January and February is the time to go. However, soft-hearted travelers should be warned that the calving attracts many predators.

Wildlife of Tanzania

Tanzania is the perfect safari destination for spotting the more iconic African wildlife, including black rhino, buffalo, elephant, giraffe and lion. However, to spot the big cats, the Serengeti is the best location, while black rhino can best be seen in the Ngorongoro Crater.

Other wildlife highlights in Tanzania include the remarkable experience of chimpanzee trekking along with spotting African wild dogs. However, the best is likely the awe-inspiring sight of several million wildebeest, zebra and gazelle on that famous annual migration.

What is the weather like in Tanzania?

June to October sees the dry season, where temperature vary between 20°C/68°F and 30°C/86°F. However, if this is too hot for you, remember, the higher the altitude, the cooler the temperatures. The wet season from November to May kicks off with showers, or “short rains,” followed by drier interludes, while in March, visitors will experience the heavy downfalls, or “long rains.”

Take time out to experience an exciting safari in Tanzania this year. If this is your first visit, ensure you time your trip with the annual wildebeest migration for a truly remarkable safari experience.

Author: Anne Sewell