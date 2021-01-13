Everything You Need to Know About Using the Cloud

Cloud computing has transformed the world in recent years and completely changed how both businesses and individuals use their devices and data. Despite this, cloud computing can still cause a great deal of confusion, and many people are not confident when it comes to using the cloud or perhaps not using it in the best or safest manner. With this in mind, here is everything that you need to know about using the cloud which will catch you up to speed, give you confidence and could make a big difference to your business and/or life.

What Is Cloud Computing?

First, it is helpful to define exactly what cloud computing is. This is essentially the delivery of computing services (storage, applications, and processing power) over the internet instead of a computer infrastructure or data center on a pay-as-you-go basis. This can bring a broad range of benefits to users, including the ability to access, share and edit data anywhere with an internet connection (making remote work and collaboration much easier).

Models

There are three main cloud computing models to choose from, and it is important to be aware of the variations so that you can make the right decisions for your needs. These include:

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS): An instant computing infrastructure managed by a cloud computing service provider but managed, installed, and configured yourself.

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS): In addition to networking, storage, and virtual servers, this also includes software and tools developers need to build applications.

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS): SaaS is the model most familiar with as the easiest to use with access via a web browser or application.

Cloud Security

There will constantly be an aspect of risk when storing data digitally, but that is not to say that it is unsafe. Cloud providers will provide some level of protection, but it is also worthwhile investing in 3rd party protection in the form of cloud backup services, which will provide you with adequate security as well as ensure that you have data backups available in the event of data loss, corruption or theft. Data loss can be damaging for any business or an individual, so having backups will help provide important peace of mind. Additionally, users should use password protection, two-factor authentication, and access control to boost security.

Benefits

There are various benefits to using the cloud both for businesses and individuals. From a business standpoint, the cloud can greatly reduce IT costs as it eliminates the need for a physical server, plus it is easy to scale and adopt remote working (which is on the rise and can bring many advantages to both employers and employees).

Hopefully, this post will give you some confidence and a firmer understanding of cloud computing. It can be tough to initially get your head around, but once you understand how it works and can be used, it can completely transform how you and your team work and bring many benefits, so why not get started with the cloud today.

Author: Carol Trehearn