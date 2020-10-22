Essential Strategies and Tips for Post-COVID Care

The COVID-19 virus has been around for a long time now. Unfortunately, a lot of you may have been infected with it; many may have recovered, while a few others might be on the road to recovery. Well, to tell you the truth, the road to recovery for COVID-19 infection may seem quite long to a lot of you.

You will have to deal with several posts COVID symptoms, such as constant fatigue, physical after-effects of the disease, and breathlessness. In addition to it, you will also have to overcome the psychological impact of the disease.

Following a leading study conducted by the American Psychological Association, unfortunately, even the people who had only moderate or mild symptoms from the virus will experience cognitive changes in their post-recovery phase.

Reduced cognitive abilities, constant dizziness, inability to concentrate on anything, inability to think clearly, diminished memory recalling, or recognition abilities are a few things that one may experience as an after-math of COVID. If WHO is to be believed, these issues might reduce or completely go within a few months or weeks from the day you start your recovery.

However, for some people, the recovery time can be longer than usual. These difficulties and side effects on your health will have a direct implication on your personal life, professional life, and your ability to undertake day-to-day activities.

Thus, it would help if you were very careful and particular about your health while you are in the recovery phase and ensure that you do not unnecessarily infect anyone.

The World Health Organization recommends that you and your family acknowledge all the post-COVID issues, particularly related to attention, concentration, and blurry memory. Simultaneously, you need to take a few steps to overcome and manage these issues. Here is a list of something that you can do.

Alter your expectations

After you have been sick with the virus, it is quite normal to experience concentration and memory issues. However, it would be best if you did not beat yourself up about it. Do not lose heart if you cannot resume your old life or cannot work to your best abilities. Days after you are relieved from the virus, your body is still weak, and so, it is crucial to give your body and mind a chance to recover and recuperate, says John, who offers java homework help.

Brain exercises

As you may be experiencing some memory issues, you should engage in some new hobbies or activities that stimulate your brain. After I was tested negative, I regularly played word games and puzzles to stimulate my brain, says Zain, who works with TrumpLearning.

Well, yes, it is essential to engage in activities that trigger your cognitive abilities. You can even try memory reading exercises or number games. Always start with achievable activities.

Of course, over time, you can increase the difficulty level and challenge yourself more.

Prompt yourself

Notes, to-do lists, reminders, and alarms can be an excellent way to help you get back to the activities you may be unable to do because of brain fog. These prompts can be a perfect way to get back into the routine. Preparing to-do lists was extremely helpful for me in my post COVID journey, as it helped me at least feel like I was returning to my everyday life, says Dan, who works with TFTH.

Break it down

It may be difficult for you to focus on all the steps and strategies. Thus, it is vital to break down these steps and take things one day at a time. While you do this, the prompts that you created can be helpful.

Physical exercises

While you are recovering, you might experience breathlessness and fatigue. However, it is still important to gradually and gently introduce exercising back into your life. You may think that during the recovery phase, physical activity may weaken your body, but in reality, it makes you both cognitively and physically stronger, says Amy, a calculus online tutor, and recovered from COVID-19, not too long ago.

Pace yourself

Just slow down. We understand that being sick for a while does make one restless, but the disease is such that you cannot rush with things. You need to give your mind and body enough time to come back on track, especially when dealing with a disease like COVID-19. You have enough time to get back to your activities. If things start feeling too overwhelming, you can speak to a specialist or a loved one.

Seek help, if needed

We know you are strong, but whenever you feel like you need help, take it. Sharing your life and your stresses do not harm you and certainly do not show your weakness. Moreover, when you know you have someone to talk to, it makes the entire process simple and straightforward.

Allow your friends and family to be there for you. In fact, there joining in your recovering phase will help you and your family bond once again. You can even ask them to join you in concentration or memory games. These can be a great stress buster.

Always remember, whenever you feel that your cognitive difficulties are taking the best of you, seek help.

Author: Laraib Arshad