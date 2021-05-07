Enjoy Safe Travels: Use Safe Spray and Safe Sweets by D3-science

The prevalence of Coronavirus since 2019 has made researchers and healthcare professionals discover a vaccine that will hopefully put an end to the pandemic. The vaccine has given everyone the hope that they can eliminate the killer disease. However, it can only be a gradual process.

Take proper precautions while traveling within or across countries and states. You are obliged to ensure you equip yourself and family members with the appropriate safety gear even after taking a vaccine dose.

Travel Safety Tips

It is a rule in the United States and other nations to put on your face mask before boarding a plane, train, or bus. Ensure to cover your nose and mouth must be properly, and the mask must fit comfortably tight.

Here are safety measures to take when traveling to keep yourself and others safe:

Allow a safe distance between yourself and others of about 2 meters (6 feet) to the best of your ability.

Steer clear of contact with any sick person.

Do not touch contact surfaces often accessed by people in large numbers. Elevator buttons, kiosks, and staircase handrails should be avoided at all costs. Wash your hands or use a hand sanitizer if you happen to touch any of those surfaces.

Put on a face mask at all times.

Limit how often you touch your nose, mouth, and eyes.

When you sneeze or cough, ensure you cover your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands regularly. Do that after blowing your nose, going to the bathroom, sneezing, coughing, and before eating.

Try to keep your face mask on throughout your journey. You can achieve that by refraining from taking any food or drink in public or in a commercial vehicle.

Endeavor to protect yourself with antiviral products.

Research reveals that SARS-CoV-2 binds to cell receptors on mucosal tissue via the spike proteins attached to its envelope. Sadly, in human beings, the spike proteins work in a lock and key pattern; the key being the spike protein, while the cell receptors act as the lock. No virus can penetrate the cell provided you block the lock or alter the key.

The correct epithelial tissue cell receptor meant for the SARS-CoV-2 virus is the ACE-2 receptor. Recently, relevant literature has recommended that neuropilin-1 (nrp-1) receptor should be present because of its vital function in the virus’s existence. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has employed a method of action by inhibiting the binding or fusion and a resulting virus uptake. This medication under investigation is adopted for the treatment of viral diseases like HIV-1 or Dengue Virus. However, an essential caution has to be intimated because the medication can’t prevent viral diseases.

