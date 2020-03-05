Elizabeth Warren drops out, Trump says she’s why Bernie lost Minnesota and Texas

From frontrunner to finishing third in her home state of Massachusetts, Senator Elizabeth Warren has bowed out of the presidential race. It is unclear whether Warren will endorse another Democratic candidate for president.

Warren failed to win any states, ending the run by the woman who branded herself as a progressive fighter from humble beginnings who was ready to take on a broken and corrupt system.

Warren was attacked on her “Medicare for All” plan by rivals like Pete Buttigieg, who started calling out the numbers and far-leftists who were offended Warren was essentially stealing Bernie Sanders’ plan for universal health care.

“The problem that Warren has is all of the Bernie people think she’s a neoliberal shill, and all of the centrists think she’s a raging Maoist,” Sean McElwee, a progressive organizer and co-founder of Data For Progress, told NBC News last month.

In a March 1 memo to staff, Warren campaign manager Roger Lau said the senator had “seen a record-breaking surge of grassroots support,” in February. Lau maintained that Super Tuesday would show Warren was one of the remaining candidates with “a viable path,” to become the Democratic nominee.

But on the morning after Super Tuesday, a followup memo was much less surefooted.

“Last night, we fell short of the viability goals and projections, and we are disappointed in the results,” Lau told staff, adding that Warren was “going to take some time right now to think through the right way to continue this fight.”

“This decision is in her hands, and it’s important that she has the time and space to consider what comes next.”

President Trump went to his favorite insult, evoking his “Pocahontas” nickname.

“Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, who was going nowhere except into Mini Mike’s head, just dropped out of the Democrat Primary…THREE DAYS TOO LATE. She cost Crazy Bernie, at least, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas. Probably cost him the nomination! Came in third in Mass.”