Election 2020: Joe Biden seeks support on ‘Super Thursday’ in latest gaffe

Former Vice President Joe Biden made yet another gaffe while campaigning ahead of Super Tuesday, calling for support in various primary races as “Super Thursday.”

“Join us! Go to JoeBiden.com, sign up, volunteer, contribute if you can, but we need you very badly. Every vote matters tomorrow. Look, tomorrow is Super Thurs– Tuesday. And I want to thank you all,” Biden said, speaking to supporters at a campaign stop Monday in Houston, Texas.

“I’m rushing ahead, aren’t I?” the 2020 Democrat joked as the audience laughed.

President Trump on Monday took particularly sharp aim at Biden, saying the former vice president will be living in a “home” if elected president while those around him, “radical crazies,” lead the country for him.

“They’re going to put him into a home and other people are going to be running the country,” Trump said at a campaign rally in North Carolina. “And they’re going to be super left radical crazies.”

Trump’s comments came the night before Super Tuesday, when 14 states hold primaries.

Trump also mocked Biden’s frequents verbal gaffes.

“Tomorrow, voters in states across the nation for Super Tuesday — not Super Thursday. Oh, he said Super Thursday! You can’t do these things. Can you imagine if I said Super Thursday? I would be over, right? I would be over,” Trump said, calling Biden’s mistakes “a little scary.”

“He’s constantly naming the wrong state,” the president said. “Once that happens, you might as well leave the state.”

Trump also reminded rally-goers that Biden recently said 150 million Americans have been killed by gun violence