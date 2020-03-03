Quantcast
Published On: Tue, Mar 3rd, 2020

Election 2020: Joe Biden seeks support on ‘Super Thursday’ in latest gaffe

Former Vice President Joe Biden made yet another gaffe while campaigning ahead of Super Tuesday, calling for support in various primary races as “Super Thursday.”

photo donkeyhotey [email protected]

“Join us! Go to JoeBiden.com, sign up, volunteer, contribute if you can, but we need you very badly. Every vote matters tomorrow. Look, tomorrow is Super Thurs– Tuesday. And I want to thank you all,” Biden said, speaking to supporters at a campaign stop Monday in Houston, Texas.

“I’m rushing ahead, aren’t I?” the 2020 Democrat joked as the audience laughed.

Check out the clip below.

President Trump on Monday took particularly sharp aim at Biden, saying the former vice president will be living in a “home” if elected president while those around him, “radical crazies,” lead the country for him.

“They’re going to put him into a home and other people are going to be running the country,” Trump said at a campaign rally in North Carolina. “And they’re going to be super left radical crazies.”

Trump’s comments came the night before Super Tuesday, when 14 states hold primaries.

Trump also mocked Biden’s frequents verbal gaffes.

“Tomorrow, voters in states across the nation for Super Tuesday — not Super Thursday. Oh, he said Super Thursday! You can’t do these things. Can you imagine if I said Super Thursday? I would be over, right? I would be over,” Trump said, calling Biden’s mistakes “a little scary.”

“He’s constantly naming the wrong state,” the president said. “Once that happens, you might as well leave the state.”

Trump also reminded rally-goers that Biden recently said 150 million Americans have been killed by gun violence

2011 CPAC photo Gage Skidmore

NY Times throws writer Emily Bazelon ‘under the bus’ over Kavanaugh story

NY Times throws writer Emily Bazelon ‘under the bus’ over Kavanaugh story

Quinnipiac adds bias to poll with Joe Biden, no Al Gore or Elizabeth Warren

Black Lives Matters protesters block Super Bowl rail in Minneapolis: ‘You can’t play with Black Lives’

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- Writer and Co-Founder of The Global Dispatch, Brandon has been covering news, offering commentary for years, beginning professionally in 2003 on Crazed Fanboy before expanding into other blogs and sites. Appearing on several radio shows, Brandon has hosted Dispatch Radio, written his first novel (The Rise of the Templar) and completed the three years Global University program in Ministerial Studies to be a pastor. To Contact Brandon email [email protected] ATTN: BRANDON

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

Election 2020: Joe Biden seeks support on ‘Super Thursday’ in latest gaffe

March 3, 2020, No Comments on Election 2020: Joe Biden seeks support on ‘Super Thursday’ in latest gaffe

March 3, 2020, Comments Off on

March 3, 2020, Comments Off on

How to Calculate a Car Loan Payment

March 3, 2020, No Comments on How to Calculate a Car Loan Payment

March 3, 2020, Comments Off on

March 3, 2020, Comments Off on

March 3, 2020, Comments Off on

Super Tuesday: Joe Biden points to Beto O’Rourke to ‘take care of the gun problem’

March 3, 2020, No Comments on Super Tuesday: Joe Biden points to Beto O’Rourke to ‘take care of the gun problem’

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

invisible-man-movie-posteronward-movie-posterdolittle-movie-poster1917-movie-posterstar-wars-rise-skywalker-movie-posterjumanji-movie-posterfrozen-2-movie-posterspies-disguise-movie-poster


Pin It