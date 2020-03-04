Quantcast
Election 2020: Joe Biden beats Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday as the race shifts

Super Tuesday should be the end of Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg’s race for the White House as Joe Biden’s South Carolina landslide win fueled a big night against Bernie Sanders.

The former Vice President won big southern Super Tuesday states and beyond, crowed to supporters at a primary celebration speech in Los Angeles after most of the results were in.

“I’m here to report that we are very much alive,” Biden told a cheering crowd. “This campaign is taking off.”

“To those who’ve [been] knocked down, counted out, left behind, this is your campaign,” Biden told supporters. “Just a few days ago the press and the pundits had declared the campaign dead.”

“It may be over for the other guy,” Biden added, referring to Sanders.

“Tonight I tell you with absolute confidence we’re going to win the Democratic nomination,” Sanders, the socialist Vermont senator, predicted as he spoke to supporters in his home state of Vermont.

Biden swept through the south, winning Arkansas, Alabama, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Virginia and Texas. While the final numbers are not in, the win in Texas is the biggest surprise and boost against Sanders.

Additionally, Biden won Minnesota and Massachusetts as Sanders came out on top in Colorado, Utah and his home state of Vermont.

Maine remains too close to call at the time of this writing with Biden at 33.9% and Sanders at 33.1% with Warren at 16.0%. No matter how the vote tally shifts, Biden and Sanders will split delegates – around eight each.

California was the biggest prize of the night with Bernie Sanders coming out on top at 32.8% with Biden over performing at 24%. As the time of this writing, the reporting total was over 70%, so the exact figure will shift somewhat. The end result is that Sanders disappointed and Biden’s close second will get him a ton more delegates than expected.

The are a ton of delegate counts which are undetermined, but Biden has 453 and Sanders at 382.

Super Tuesday: Joe Biden points to Beto O’Rourke to ‘take care of the gun problem’

Bernie Sanders exits 2020 Election race to have emergency heart surgery

 

